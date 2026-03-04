‘Candidate A’ is the new administrator at the Spokane Regional Health District

The Spokane Regional Health District approved a contract Wednesday for a new administrator, but the identity of the new leader is still unclear.

SRHD’s health board unanimously approved a finalized contract with a candidate. Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said the district was waiting to announce the new administrator until the candidate was ready.

At last week’s meeting, the health board directed its legal team to enter into contract negotiations with the finalist, who was only referred to as “Candidate A.”

The board’s meeting on Wednesday was online. After coming out of an executive session, a portion of a government meeting held in secret, the board voted on the hiring without using the candidate’s name. The board made no public comments about the decision.

It was unclear if the district would announce later on Wednesday the name of the leader the board hired.

This story will be updated.