On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway FS1

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: Washington State at Texas State ESPN+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Boston vs. Philadelphia MLB Network

Noon: L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati ESPN

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB.TV

Baseball, World Baseball Classic

7 p.m.: Australia vs. Czechia at Tokyo Dome FS1

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: S.C. State at N.C. Central ESPNU

4 p.m.: Tulane at Temple ESPN2

4 p.m.: Tulsa at East Carolina ESPNU

4 p.m.: Sam Houston at Delaware CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan State FS1

6 p.m.: USF at Memphis ESPN2

6 p.m.: Kennesaw State at UTEP CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

Noon: WCC: Washington State vs. Seattle U ESPN+

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: State B tournament at Spokane Arena SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston Prime Video

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Denver Prime Video

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

8 p.m.: LPGA: Blue Bay Golf

10:30 p.m.: LIV Golf Hong Kong FS1

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh ESPN

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles ESPN

Soccer, EPL

Noon: Crystal Palace at Tottenham USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, high school

9 a.m.: Girls 4A state tournament: Gonzaga Prep vs. Kennedy Catholic… 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Boys 3A state tournament: Mt. Spokane vs. Eastside Catholic 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Boys 4A state tournament: Gonzaga Prep vs. Chiawana/Puyallup 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change