Quinta Brunson’s hit ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be renewed for a 6th season

PHILADELPHIA — School will be in session for a sixth year at West Philadelphia’s fictional “Abbott Elementary.”

ABC announced on Wednesday that Quinta Brunson’s mockumentary based on the goings-on at an underserved Philadelphia public school is being renewed for its sixth season. This was first reported by Variety.

The news comes on the same day “Abbott” returns for a fifth season. A new episode is set to air Wednesday night.

Since its 2021 debut, “Abbott” has been a crown jewel of ABC. It has been nominated for an Emmy 30 times, including the 2026 Emmy for outstanding comedy series. It has won six.

“Abbott,” a workplace comedy about a group of dedicated, passionate teachers determined to help students succeed, has made audiences laugh by pushing boundaries of the typical comedy show. Brunson’s writing has made viewers aware of the bureaucracy in the school system, ageism in the workforce, and what it looks like when administrators count students out because of the neighborhoods they come from.

The show enjoyed positive reviews from its crossover episodes with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Earlier this year, The Philadelphia Inquirer was featured on an episode.

Brunson was one of the Philadelphia treasures featured on “The Simpsons’” recent 800th episode, an animated homage to Philadelphia. In addition to starring and creating the series, she also serves as an executive producer for the show.

Brunson grew up in West Philadelphia and spent time in district and charter schools, naming the show for Joyce Abbott, her sixth grade teacher at Andrew Hamilton Elementary.

In late 2025, Brunson started the “Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund” for district teachers and administrators to apply for grants after completing a short application. Last year, she received a key to the city of Philadelphia.