Starbucks to open new corporate office in Tennessee

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times

Starbucks has tapped Tennessee as the home of a new corporate operations office.

The Seattle-based coffee giant decided to expand into the Southern state’s Davidson County later this year, according to a Tuesday news release by Starbucks and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Starbucks’ global headquarters is currently located in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. Starbucks spokesperson Lori Torgerson said Wednesday that “Seattle remains our North America and Global Support HQ.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement that the state’s “strong values and fiscally-conservative approach are good for business.”

Tennessee’s Davidson County — where Nashville, the state capital, sits — already hosts major employers like Seattle-based Amazon, HCA Healthcare and Nissan North America.

Starbucks plans for its new location to work with the existing Seattle headquarters. The company renewed its Sodo lease last year, according to a report by global commercial real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield.

The new office will support the growth of Starbucks coffeehouses and “rising customer demand, in particular, the southeast region of the U.S.,” according to the news release. Starbucks said the location will house the company’s direct and indirect sourcing and sourcing operations teams to serve its North America operations.

The coffee giant has already rattled Washington by shuttering 31 coffeehouses, plus its Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill and Reserve store in Sodo, last year as part of broader closures around North America.

“Looking ahead, Starbucks has great ambitions to grow even further across North America,” said Mike Grams, Starbucks chief operating officer, in the news release. “With these growth plans, we see Nashville, Tennessee, as an ideal location to open an office and establish a more strategic presence in the Southeast region of the U.S.”

Grams highlighted the area’s “deep, talented and growing workforce,” which he said is part of the attraction for his employer.

Further information will be released in the coming months, according to the news release.

“As Starbucks continues to shape their brand and expand their operations, we’re grateful they have chosen to build a future in the Volunteer State and will create quality jobs for Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said.