This day in history: 5 snowmobilers were rescued in North Idaho. In an era of bobs, Spokane County pioneer women grew her hair to the floor

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Five snowmobilers were rescued by helicopter and were being treated in a Coeur d’Alene hospital for frostbite after spending a bitter cold night in North Idaho’s Fourth of July Canyon .

This was the culmination of an intense search that began around midnight when the snowmobilers – from Coeur d’Alene and Hayden Lake – failed to return from an outing.

“Two helicopters from Fairchild Air Force Base and a Civil Air Patrol aircraft were pressed into the search at daybreak,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle wrote.

They joined 50 deputies and other searchers who had been searching through the night.

At the Chronicle’s afternoon deadline, word arrived that one of the helicopters had spotted the group about 7 miles from their starting point.

From 1926: The craze for bobbed” (short) hair was fine for Roaring ’20’s flappers but not for Mrs. W.M. Beard, of Spokane.

Her hair was scraping the floor at more than 6 feet long.

“Yes, I wore mine bobbed – even shingled – for three years,” she said. “I believe that is good for the hair, but I will never do it again.”

The aged Mrs. Beard – described as a “pioneer of the Spokane country” – said that bobbed hair was for the younger generation.

“My hair is not the slightest trouble,” she said. “I shampoo it regularly and my advice to bobettes is that if they don’t like it short, let it grow, for long hair is no disgrace.”