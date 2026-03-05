After SCOTUS decision against California transgender student law, Washington Republicans cast doubt on state policy

On the heels of this week’s Supreme Court ruling against California’s transgender student privacy laws, Republicans from Washington are asking whether Washington law is also up for debate.

On Monday evening, the Supreme Court ruled parents have a constitutional right to know when their kids socially transition at school, challenging California law that prevents school staff from proactively notifying parents.

Republicans from Washington’s House of Representatives sent a letter Thursday to the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction asking for a review on state law. Hotly debated and signed into law in May, recent Washington legislation blocks parents from accessing some information, including school-based medical records, if their child is transitioning.

“We see no meaningful difference between the challenged California policies and current OSPI policy regarding nondisclosure of students’ gender identity and facilitation of students’ gender identity during school hours,” the letter reads.

In a statement to the Center Square on Tuesday, the superintendent’s office wrote “what’s clear so far is that Washington’s law is different than California’s law” and said Washington schools should follow Washington law.

Reached Thursday via email, OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne said the office responded to the Republican’s letter and is evaluating how the ruling could “change the legal landscape in Washington,” as well as impacts to state law and guidance to schools.

“The case remains active in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, so at this time, no changes are imminent,” the response reads. “We will have a high-level summary of what we know prepared for the Legislature on Monday March 9th.”