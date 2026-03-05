Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 5, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Overheard: The Little Spokane boat launch on Long Lake is usable now that the water has come up. It is expected to stay that way throughout the spring and summer. The Lake Roosevelt water level is at about 1,260 feet above sea level. Major launches are open, but the ones at Hawk Creek, Jones Bay and China Bend are not.

Heads up: Idaho Fish and Game is seeking comments on proposed migratory game bird seasons for 2026-27. Fish and Game staff will present all season proposals to the commission for review during the April 9 conference call. Hunters can review these proposals online and provide input on the Migratory Game Bird webpage. The deadline to comment is March 15.

Tip of the week: In winter, Columbia River walleye hold close to structures that offer relief from the current. Deep channel edges, submerged rock piles, and slower seams below dams become sanctuaries. Fish are not overly aggressive, but they are predictable in their behavior. Unlike lakes where fish suspend over basins, Columbia River walleye relate heavily to the current. They position where food comes to them downstream sides of humps, inside bends, and soft water adjacent to stronger flow.

Fly Fishing

Since last week, flows on the Spokane River have come up quite a bit. There are still a few spots to find fish at these flows, but limited access, especially for waders. Silver Bow Fly Shop suggests sticking with the typical winter tactics of double nymph rigs or streamers. With the warmer weather, there should be some continued hatches of blue-winged olives but at these higher levels, they are hard to find. Flows are forecast to drop back down this week.

The North Fork Coeur d’Alene could be a good option for this week. The best window will be the middle of the day when it’s warmest. From here on out, include skwalas, March browns, blue-winged olives and nemoura stones in your box. So far, no reports of any real dry fly activity.

The St. Joe River is a tentative option. A nymph rig fished in slow, deep water will be your best bet.

Ice isn’t an issue on lowland lakes now. Fly selections are pretty simple for early lake season. Balanced leeches, blobs, large chironomid patterns, blood worms and Buggers should all be in the lineup.

Trout and Kokanee

The March 1 lake opener was Sunday. A few lakes to check out close to Spokane are Amber, Medical, Liberty and Coffeepot. Fourth of July and Hog Canyon remain open through the end of March. Coffeepot Lake was said to have fished pretty well on the opener. Balanced leeches were taking some nice rainbows.

Two lakes in the Idaho Panhandle – Kelso and Round – will each be stocked with 2,500 catchable rainbow trout in March. Kelso has a large fishing dock. In the Clearwater region, Kiwanis Park Pond next to the Snake River in Lewiston will receive 900 rainbow trout. Nez Perce County’s Mann Lake will get 6,000 rainbow, and Tolo Lake, just west of Grangeville, will receive 500 rainbow. Like Mann Lake, Tolo supports a variety of warm water species.

Friends who trolled for trout on Lake Roosevelt downriver from Porcupine Bay didn’t have any luck recently, but last week good catches from boat and bank were the norm. Most anglers now focus on the mouth of the Spokane Arm (near Porcupine Bay) and the main channel ledges near Seven Bays. Stay over deep water but fish in the top 15 feet. Flatlining is effective. Your trolling speed should be faster than normal to trigger a reaction bite – 2-2.4 mph.

I talked to a fellow who fished Burke and Quincy lakes from shore on Monday. He said that in the three hours he fished he and a buddy hadn’t had a bite. Both lakes opened March 1 and were expected to provide good fishing.

Trollers are taking a few mackinaw from a wide open Deer Lake this week. The public launch, which was close to being non-usable last summer because it was too shallow, now has enough water to launch a boat.

Steelhead and salmon

The Boggan’s Oasis Hatchery Steelhead Derby on the Grand Ronde River will run until March 30. Weekly prizes are up for grabs, and the grand prize for first second, third, smallest and youth fish will be announced March 31. Enter the competition at https://www.boggans-oasis.com/steelhead-derby. Adult entry fee is $50 and the child entry fee is $35. The fee must be paid prior to turning in any fish. If your fish is caught on a trip with Boggans Oasis, Hells Canyon Sport Fishing or Reel Time Fishing, your entry fee is waived.

Spiny ray

Walleye fishing has been good recently at several area lakes and reservoirs as well as on the Columbia River. Success has been reported on Long Lake and up the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt, and Casino Flats, Outhouse Flats, and the flat across from Seven Bays have also produced this week. Long Lake anglers are also catching perch, smallmouth bass and a few crappie. Walleye are just beginning to show on Potholes Reservoir and Moses Lake.

Other species

Never say “Ahh, it’s just a whitefish.” Take advantage of this overlooked and underhooked fishing opportunity with liberal limits of fish that smoke up as well as any trout. River whitefish will readily take a single salmon egg, chunk of worm or other bait, such as maggots. They will also take artificial flies. Compared to trout, whitefish have smaller mouths, so downsize your flies or lures. Whitefish tend to hug the bottom of the river or are holed up in pools. You might entice one up to the surface to take a dry fly, but more often than not you want to drop your fly or lure right in front of their noses. Add a split shot if necessary.

Channel catfish are beginning to move into the Palouse River near Lyons Ferry to spawn. Look for them near the mouth with cut bait, chicken parts or nightcrawlers.

Hunting

I’m wondering if this warming weather will affect the April 15 general turkey opener. I’m already hearing some gobbling near my home north of Spokane, and am wondering if the breeding instinct will kick in earlier this year. Although the turkeys are still in large single-sex flocks, if these break up sooner than usual, the hens may be nesting by the time the hunting season begins.

