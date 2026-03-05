This day in history: Coeur d’Alene Tribe cabins were at risk of being ‘forfeited to the federal government’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Word arrived that the Coeur d’Alene Tribe had won its federal case against Heyburn State Park and that unless “immediate corrective action is taken,” the park “may be forfeited to the federal government.”

At issue were about 200 leases the state had granted for cabins. The tribe asserted that the leases were in violation of the 1911 agreement in which the tribe granted the land to the state “on condition that it be used only for public recreation.”

The new ruling from the Department of Interior “could mean abrupt cancellation of the leases.” Some of the cottages and cabins were worth “up to $50,000.”

From 1926: “The moral contagion connected with Sunday dancing” was the biggest issue in an upcoming Medical Lake City Council election.

At least, that’s what one prominent Medical Lake citizen believed. Three candidates had declared their opposition to Sunday dancing at Medical Lake’s popular resorts.

“It would certainly be embarrassing to us to become the dark spot in Spokane County after the (county) commissioners have eliminated the very thing that has been staining the social conduct of our younger generation,” said H.S. Wannamaker. “We hope that we will not be a contributing agency in this unfavorable social condition.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1770: British soldiers kill five men throwing snowballs, stones and sticks at them. African American Crispus Attucks is the first to die and is later held up as an early Black martyr. The Boston Massacre or Incident on King Street galvanizes anti-British feelings.