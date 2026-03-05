The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Trump ousts Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, testifies in front of the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2025. (Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK)
By Bart Jansen USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced March 5 he was replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after lawmakers grilled her ​this week about a $220 million ad campaign that featured her prominently.

Trump announced on social ⁠media that Noem would be succeeded by Sen. ‌Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, effective March ​31.

Trump said Noem would become special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, his initiative for security against narcotics ⁠trafficking in the western ‌hemisphere.

The shift came ‌after Noem was grilled by Republicans and Democrats at the Senate ⁠Judiciary Committee on March 3 and the House Judiciary Committee on ‌March 4 about ‌her ad campaign. She testified that she had discussed the campaign with Trump ⁠and he approved it.

“I never ​knew anything about ⁠it,” ​Trump told Reuters in a phone interview.

The ads prominently featured Noem, including in a scene filmed on horseback ⁠at Mount Rushmore in the former South Dakota governor’s home state.

Noem said on Tuesday that ⁠the contract was awarded through “a competitive process” and that no political appointees were involved. On Wednesday, she ⁠said the contract ‌was “all done correctly, all done ​legally.”