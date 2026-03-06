3 dead, 12 hurt in suspected tornadoes in southwest Michigan

Max Reinhart Detroit News

DETROIT — Three people were killed and 12 others injured when a tornado ripped through the Union City area of Michigan on Friday afternoon, WOOD-TV reported.

Of the 12 injured, three required hospitalization, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the dead were not released.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost family, friends, and property during this incident,” the sheriff’s office told the TV station.

Tornadoes ripped through parts of southwest Michigan Friday afternoon, destroying buildings, leveling trees, and knocking out power.

Social media users have shared a video of a twister causing damage in the Three Rivers area, including ripping the roof off a Menards store, pulling apart a storage unit and lifting cars in the parking lot of a strip mall along US-131.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center following severe weather across southwest Michigan on Friday afternoon.

In a post on X, Whitmer said: “Tonight, I am activating our State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to severe weather in southwestern Michigan. By taking this action, we can ensure the state can monitor and respond to local requests.”

Residents in the Jackson area were urged to take cover around 6:30 p.m. as the storm system that produced the twisters continues to head northeast.

The storm, moving northeast at 40 mph, is capable of producing winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes. NWS said the storm system has already produced tornadoes and caused damage in the Three Rivers area.

Lindsey Whitaker of Goshen, Indiana, filmed a suspected tornado ripping through Three Rivers at 3:52 p.m. while her husband was driving south on U.S. 131. The couple were making their way home from a doctor’s appointment.

“We had gotten alerts on our phones that there were tornadoes coming, and at first we were like, ‘What? There’s nothing going on,’” Whitaker said. “We got a little further down the road and the clouds were moving in a weird way. And we got a little further and we’re like, ‘Oh, that’s definitely a tornado.’”

The tornado caused extreme damage to a Menards and storage units. Whitaker said the twister “annihilated” a Dollar Tree in the area.

Tornadoes were also spotted in the areas of Edwardsburg and Juno Lake in Cass County around 3:15 p.m., as well as Union City in Branch County shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to NWS.

Lisa Piper, who lives on Union Lake in Union City, was sitting on her deck when a tornado developed. She said she could hear thunder for about a half hour, then the winds shifted, a tornado formed and “it got really massive, really fast,” she said.

The tornado didn’t touch Piper’s home on the south side of the lake, but it “really devastated the cove” on the north side, taking out trees and leveling homes.

Indiana Michigan Power said more than 5,500 of its customers in southwest Michigan, predominantly in the Three Rivers area, were without power as of Friday evening.

The NWS said flying debris will be dangerous to anyone without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed and the tornado is expected to damage roofs, windows and vehicles.

“TAKE COVER NOW!” the agency said in the Tornado Warning. “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Storms are also expected in Livingston County Friday evening, with winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-sized hail possible, according to NWS. The agency said winds could knock down tree limbs and move unsecured objects.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Allegan, Barry, Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties through 11 p.m.

Another round of storms is possible overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, NWS advised.

“If you spot a tornado, go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” NWS said in a severe thunderstorm warning.