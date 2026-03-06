Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Theordore J. Deacon and Aimee L. Lawrence, both of Spokane.

Jose M. Diaz and Caitlyn J. McGinnis, both of Spokane.

Jesus O. Sanchez Cuevas and Shelby N. Dobbins, both of Spokane.

Harry H. Rilang and Mercita Samuel, both of Spokane.

Corey J. Barry and Joanna D. Sumpter, both of Spokane.

Carteen Lebol and Satako Jawin, both of Spokane.

Aaron L. Sauther, of Post Falls, and Vicki V. Mikhailenko, of Deer Park.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jon Adams v. Ray Thurdman, et al., restitution of premises.

Craig Hemphill v. Kimberly Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Chrystal Campbell, restitution of premises.

Amy Luke, et al. v. Kenneth Hagle, restitution of premises.

William Luke, et al. v. Mandel C. McCoy, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Anja Lester, restitution of premises.

Leo Spilker, et al. v. Matthew Loporto, et al., seeking quiet title.

Sofi Bank National Association v. Ali Elgiadi, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jon Love, money claimed.

Anna Nazarchuk v. Andrey A. Nazarchuk, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vessar, Jessica H. and Christopher L.

Goetz Simmons, Felicia L. and Joel S.

Rovik, Ava and Aaron

Canady, Jenna D. G. and Erik H.

Madden, Savon and Lands, Kamree

Neri, Jocelyne and Cuenca, Stalin

Jaramillo Stone, Alexis R. and Harper, Nikita M.

Vancil, Katherine and Jonathan J.

Hahn, Glenn and Yolanda

Chung, Jason H. J. and Alicia

Hollon, Matthew F. and Roberts Hollon, Cindy K.

Stovba, Irina S. and Aleksandr V.

Theresa Worley v. Parker Brown, James Brown and Kristi Brown, complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William R. Flodder, 53; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Tyler C. Hoyt, 35; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Levi J. V. Crane, 43; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Ryan W. Croson, 37; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Avis E. Braziel, 47; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Benjamin D. Foye, 38; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Stephanie R. Kelly, Spokane Valley; debts of $606,766.

Rhonda R. McLeod, Spokane; debts of $50,877.

Damon and Debra Aikman, Spokane Valley; debts of $423,475.

Allen M. Hunter, Spokane Valley; debts of $483,100.

Kenneth Froewiss, Spokane Valley; debts of $40,785.

Narissa N. Hansel, Spokane; debts of $83,874.

Daniel B. Sanders, Pullman; debts of $73,398.

Jodi K. Fraser, Spokane Valley; debts of $36,439.

Cara J. Roop, Spokane; debts of $34,421.

John F. and Susan K. Corona, Spokane; debts of $304,588.

Shirley A. Kehn, Spokane Valley; debts of $58,812.

Andrew J. and Kaylee M. McDonald, Moses Lake; debts of $44,372.

Maxx A. and Kristina A. Weston, Spokane; debts of $38,007.

Taylor A. Phelps, Ephrata; debts of $136,245.

Robert J. and Angela M. Garza, Moses Lake; debts of $350,083.

Vickie I. Johnson, Moses Lake; debts of $46,964.

Joseph T. Le, Spokane; debts of $89,313.

Robert A. Fleeman, Davenport; debts of $414,061.

Milton and Tina McGuckin, Moses Lake; debts of $403,592.

Fraser and Allyson Hansen, Newman Lake; debts of $476,031.

Gary L. Tribbett, Spokane; debts of $15,582.

Christopher Cuevas Maldonado, Othello; debts of $54,563.

Diana M, Smith, Moses Lake; debts of $20,096.

Bette A, Hayward, Spokane; debts of $62,994.

Aimee Tippett, Cheney; debts of $177,366.

Jennifer L, Davis, Cheney; debts of $28,870.

Matthew W. and Tina M. Steffen, Spokane; debts of $83,278.

Samantha D. Severide, Spokane; debts of $169,909.

Jacob D. and Marie C. Teslow, Liberty Lake; debts of $152,211.

Wage-earner petitions

Jacob D. and Emily K. Coleman, Spokane; debts of $797,836.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nay L. Aung, 43; 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicholas A. Enquist, 32; 30 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson P. Falthin, 41; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Brenda M. Duross, 31; two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Beverlie O. I. Gonzalez, 38; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, two counts of fourth-degree assault.