Explosion hits U.S. Embassy in Oslo, causing minor damage, thick smoke

By Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik Reuters

OSLO, Norway – The U.S. Embassy in Oslo was hit by a loud explosion early ​on Sunday, causing minor damage but no injuries, Norwegian police said.

The blast was heard ⁠from the embassy compound in western Oslo at around ‌1 a.m. (0000 GMT), and smoke ​was seen rising from the area, eyewitnesses said.

“There was a very thick layer of smoke on the street,” said ⁠Sebastian Toerstad, 18, a high ‌school student who ‌drove past the embassy at the time of the incident.

“There was ⁠some damage to the entrance,” Toerstad told Reuters.

Oslo police said the blast ‌had occurred at ‌the entry to the consular section.

Two police technicians wearing white overalls were later ⁠seen working at the site.

No further ​explosive devices ⁠had ​been found in the area, police said.

“Investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of ⁠dogs, drones and a helicopter, searching for one or more potential perpetrators,” the Oslo police ⁠department said in a statement.

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular ⁠business hours.

The U.S. ‌State Department did not immediately ​respond ‌to a request for comment.