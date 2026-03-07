This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic" by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street/TNS) (HARPERCOLLINS/TNS)

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “Kin: A Novel,” Tayari Jones (Knopf)

4. “Cross and Sampson: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller,” James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “The Widow: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “My Husband’s Wife: A Novel,” Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

8. “The Astral Library: A Novel,” Kate Quinn (Morrow)

9. “More Than Enough: A Novel,” Anna Quindlen (Random House)

10. “Half His Age: A Novel,” Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

2. “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

3. “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)

4. “Survivor: Forged by Fire,” Jeff Probst (Simon & Schuster)

5. “If There Is No God: The Battle Over Who Defines Good and Evil,” Dennis Prager (Broadside)

6. “Hormone Havoc: A Science-Backed Protocol for Perimenopause and Menopause,” Amy Shah (Harvest)

7. “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

8. “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,” Lisa Rinna (Dey Street)

9. “Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love,” Bill Gurley (Crown Currency)

10. “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life,” Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)