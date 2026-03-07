This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel,” C.J. Box (Putnam)
2. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)
3. “Kin: A Novel,” Tayari Jones (Knopf)
4. “Cross and Sampson: An Alex Cross and John Sampson Thriller,” James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)
5. “Alchemised,” SenLinYu (Del Rey)
6. “The Widow: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “My Husband’s Wife: A Novel,” Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)
8. “The Astral Library: A Novel,” Kate Quinn (Morrow)
9. “More Than Enough: A Novel,” Anna Quindlen (Random House)
10. “Half His Age: A Novel,” Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic,” Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)
2. “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness,” Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
3. “We the Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America,” Norah O’Donnell (Ballantine)
4. “Survivor: Forged by Fire,” Jeff Probst (Simon & Schuster)
5. “If There Is No God: The Battle Over Who Defines Good and Evil,” Dennis Prager (Broadside)
6. “Hormone Havoc: A Science-Backed Protocol for Perimenopause and Menopause,” Amy Shah (Harvest)
7. “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)
8. “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,” Lisa Rinna (Dey Street)
9. “Runnin’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love,” Bill Gurley (Crown Currency)
10. “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life,” Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)