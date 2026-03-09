Santa Clara upsets Saint Mary’s in semifinals, will play Gonzaga for WCC Tournament title

From staff reports

Santa Clara has been knocking on the West Coast Tournament championship door in recent years.

Now the third-seeded Broncos get their shot – a matchup Tuesday night against the team that has ruled the conference.

Santa Clara earned a berth in the championship game for the first time since 2001 with a 76-71 win over No. 2 Saint Mary’s in the semifinals Monday at Orleans Arena.

The Broncos (26-7) and Gonzaga (29-3) square off at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Santa Clara most likely secured an NCAA Tournament berth with the win Monday.