Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William C. House and Dorothy A. Calvert, both of Spokane.

Dylan A. Schoch and Kaitlin M. Thorndike, both of Deer Park.

Richard Lolin and Billerine Enos, both of Spokane.

Jose M. Pedroza Guadarrama, of Marysville, Washington, and Emily Garcia Mendez, of Cheney.

Ronald M. Lochelt and Kimberly R. Sulham, both of Airway Heights.

Patrick C. Haynes and Jamie Ehrenkranz, both of Spokane.

Miguel A. Villa Campo and Aleczondra M. Evans, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin J. Nowak and Marci E. McDirmid, both of Spokane.

Bryan L. Herrera and Emily R. Garcia, both of Post Falls.

Braden L. Reilly and Aaliyah A. Moe, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Johnson and Monica L. Teed, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Susan Anderson v. Nicholas Reyerson, restitution of premises.

David Cummings v. Cheri Delacruz, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Justina Alfred, et al., restitution of premises.

Katelyn Atwood v. Clickit RV LLC, Forest River Inc., Caregard Warranty Services Inc. and Wesco Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Santa Shalygin v. Andrew Northrop and Spokane Hardware Supply Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Stangel, Christina D. and Heister, Joseph E.

Bertucci, Monica E. C. and Pfundt, Barry W.

Eller, Kelli M. and William R.

Adkins, Christopher W. and Angela M.

McGovern, Alexis and Michael

Van Allen, Devin M. and Brenda L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Boothe P. Stickelmeyer, 45; 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree trafficking stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Daniel J. Wilson, 44; $750 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 11 months of probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Shelley A. Angioi, 68; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Janice S. Griffen, 59; 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.