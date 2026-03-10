Gonzaga’s Mario Saint-Supery goes viral after crashing into Oregon State cheerleader section

From staff reports

Mario Saint-Supery took a dive into Oregon State’s cheerleader section and quickly became part of an internet meme after scoring Gonzaga’s first basket Monday in a West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal game at Orleans Arena.

The Gonzaga freshman converted a falling layup to put the Zags on the board less than three minutes into the game against the Beavers, but momentum carried Saint-Supery a few more steps and the guard landed right in the lap of an Oregon State cheerleader.

Saint-Supery appeared to apologize multiple times to the cheerleader before teammates Jalen Warley and Graham Ike yanked the guard off the court.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” Saint-Supery appears to tell the cheerleader.

“He is Mr. nice guy apparently out there,” ESPN announcer Dave Flemming said.

The scene quickly went viral online and gained reactions from both Saint-Supery and multiple Gonzaga teammates after the top-seeded Zags finished off a 65-56 victory.

“Just tried to be polite,” Saint-Supery posted on his Instagram story, adding a laughing face emoji.

“Whatta guy,” Ike wrote, resharing the clip on his story.

“Little prince,” Tyon Grant-Foster posted, attaching two laughing face emojis to his comment.