Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel L. Murphy and Chloe R. Choi, both of Spokane.

Akram Y. Lateef and Anastasiia Popova, both of Spokane Valley.

Oleksandr Yemelianov, of Spokane, and Angelina P. Albulov, of Vancouver, B.C.

Tanner K. Hawes and Haleigh M. Gibson, both of Medical Lake.

Paul T. Fisher and Sarah A. White, both of Spokane.

Marlowe B. E. Kincaid and Emmett W. Kincaid, both of Spokane.

Blake H. Young and Madison E. Clark, both of Cheney.

Richard J. McLean, of Spokane Valley, and Lisa A. Nelson, of Liberty Lake.

Jessie Gutierrez and Selena C. Figueroa, both of Liberty Lake.

Jason R. Krauss and Sandra J. Waitt, both of Spokane.

Bradley R. Jackle and Sirafima A. Frolov, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Gary W. Schmick and Jennifer G. Semenza, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Northwest Association for Housing Affordability v. Amber Blanchard, restitution of premises.

Sunski Investments LLC v. Nathan Barnett, et al., restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Jake Hailey, restitution of premises.

PSP Grove LLC v. Julie Butler, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Courtney L. Belcourt, restitution of premises.

Revere Dece III Investments LLC v. Wyatt Bowman, restitution of premises.

Opportunity Manor Senior Housing LP v. Shawna G. Crowe, restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Lilly Gust, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Mikel S. Munster, money claimed owed.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Winter Robnett, et al., restitution of premises.

Capaul Stoneworks LLC v. Top Drawer LLC, complaint.

Jeffrey A. Curtis and Tyler C. Dupont v. Providence Health and Services-Wash., Jacob D. Burkart, PA and Emergency Physician Services, P.S., complaint for damages.

Robert Battin v. Lisa Kendall, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Terzi, Taisai and Derkach, Konstantin

Gordan, Christopher L. and Figueriedo, Bethany

Collier, Elizabeth and Kenneth L.

Stalcup, Robert P. and Sarah L.

Sullivan, Ariana Y. and Palacios, Ramiro

O’Neill, Kalen S. and Benjamin D.

Bruner, Erin J. and Ethan W.

Ralpho, Korielle D. and Henley C.

Green, Angela and Brent

Gordon, James and Lynch, Lynn A.

Harris, Mario and Crystal

Broadwater, Bambi K. and William C.

Krueger, Richard and Morgan R.

Bostwick Cosby, Juliana and Cosby, David H.

Caruso-Caprye, Kyle and Skyler

McMillan, Thomas D. and Tysha R.

Price, Tanya and Ngono, Jack

Williams, Raven M. and Justin R.

Legal separations granted

Scoles, Caroline A. and Brad A.

Schmitz, Katherine N. and Brian M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Trimarca D. Wilson, 48; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Connor J. Fodor, 19; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Andrea A. Katz, 19; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Nicole M. Kjolseth, 32; $960 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Andrew L. Kline, 33; 104 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Cameron C. Christensen, 37; $388.15 restitution, 220 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Matt T. Montgomery, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Elisa R. Adams, 45; 14 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Matthew D. Bagwell, 34; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kayle D. Carper, 33; 11 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Dennis J. Carrasco, 44; 36 days in jail, reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Renee L. Cluck, 47; 11 days in jail, use of a counterfeit substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jason L. Crawford, 36; 33 days in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Michael P. Delapena, 39; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cyndra L. Douglas, 29; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph J. Elliot, 33; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joseph A. Faro, 44; 90 days in jail, protection order violation.

Kahleb J. Felker, 47; 35 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Elijah M. Hanson, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Kine Hitchfield, 25; one day in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Logan W. Jacobson, 21; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Andrew A. Kimball-Roe, 37; 10 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, making a false statement to a public servant, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

James W. Larson, 37; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Krystal M. Larson, 37; 19 days in jail, obstructing access to public property, unauthorized camping on public property and possession of a controlled substance.

Nikolae J. Lindner, 54; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jessie K. Locklear, 38; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Makenzie G. McFarling, 21; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michelle L. Miller, 53; 11 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tyler J. Moore, 39; 31 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Bridget J. Parker, 33; one day in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Amelia S. Perez, 34; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Kristin B. Price, 41; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Lester V. Priest, 38; 15 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Trenton J. Protsman, 23; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kenneth M. J. Ray, 38; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Barbara M. Schrader, 42; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Alan W. Solley, 56; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Dail L. Swallow, 44; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony T. Trapani, 57; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nikoda D. Wulff, 32; 13 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tyler M. Packwood, 28; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Mikeal G. Pagh, 32; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

David B. Savage, 41; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license amended to second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Colin P. Feryn, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Paul J. Munger, 65; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.