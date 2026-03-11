Mariners’ Bryce Miller has setback in recovery from oblique injury

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – Bryce Miller’s status to be a part of the Mariners’ starting rotation on opening day is now very much in question.

On Wednesday morning, Miller cut short his first full bullpen session in the past three weeks after he felt mild discomfort in his left side. He threw only a handful of tosses before opting not to continue. It’s an oblique injury that shut Miller down from throwing and kept him out of action since his first Cactus League start Feb. 26.

Miller had appeared to be on track to return to pitching in games as soon as next week, giving him time before opening day on March 26 to be the Mariners’ fifth starter. But this setback puts that into doubt.

“He’s definitely behind,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. “It’s the type of injury where it seems wise not to push him too fast. Obviously, we won’t make any decisions until we need to.”

The Mariners will turn to Cooper Criswell or Emerson Hancock as the sixth starter. Criswell pitched 31/3 shutout innings Tuesday against the Royals. He has allowed two runs on seven hits in 101/3 innings this spring. Hancock is scheduled to start Thursday against the Cubs. He’s allowed one run on four hits in his past two starts.

It was in the second inning of his only start when Miller first felt the oblique area tighten. Knowing that oblique issues can be tricky and lingering, the Mariners shut him down from throwing. He had a platelet rich plasma shot in the area to speed up the recovery.

Once cleared to resume throwing, Miller seemed to be on the fast track to getting back to game action. He threw a “touch and feel” bullpen session Sunday at about 80% intensity. He had no issues with the oblique.

But in a bullpen session that is supposed to be of gamelike intensity, the discomfort returned. The Mariners’ medical staff was adamant that if Miller felt anything in the area, he should shut down the session, which he did.

“I was really happy he was honest with us,” Hollander said. “It’s really critical with this injury.”

Miller can play catch and do other activities, but it’s unclear when he will be allowed to get back on the mound. The Mariners want to make sure this issue is fully healed before he starts building up.

Roster moves

The Mariners made more cuts from major-league camp Wednesday. Players on the 40-man roster are optioned to an affiliate, and players not on the 40-man are optioned to minor-league camp.

Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:

• RHP Blas Castaño, RHP Domingo González.

Reassigned to minor-league camp:

• RHP Tyler Cleveland, OF Lazaro Montes, RHP Michael Morales, OF Spencer Packard, C Nick Raposo.