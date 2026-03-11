Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark C. Rettkowski and Crystal M. Traver, both of Spokane Valley.

Chase L. Holliday and Casper L. Shenkel, both of Spokane.

Shawn T. Griffin and Myra M. Lopez, both of Airway Heights.

Devin D. Nave and Lauren E. Christiansen, both of Spokane Valley.

Heriberto Hernandez and Victoria S. Kestell, both of Spokane.

Earl C. Horn and Brian S. Stoneking, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Alexis S. Elsom, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Camryn J. Penick, restitution of premises.

RH Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Melody Youker, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Alissa J. Lott, et al., restitution of premises.

Gary W. Case v. Jonathon Brown, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Kirk D. Brown, restitution of premises.

Aloha Pines LLC v. John Murray, restitution of premises.

Isaac S. Kammeyer, et al. v. Country Preferred Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Nicole Wagner, restitution of premises.

Rogers Revocable Trust, et al. v. Kamala Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. Alexis Clark, complaint for damages.

Isaac S. Kammeyer and Camy D. Kammeyer v. Country Preferred Insurance Co., complaint.

Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast v. Alexis Clark, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Angelo, James R. and Hacker, Andrea J.

Johnston, Cassandra M. and Demay, Vincent M.

Getz, Jaclyn M. and Daniel B. M.

Boileau, Jacob J. and Megan N.

Williams, Lynette M. and Thomas E., Jr.

Harris, David B. and Madalyn J.

Walker, Larry D. and Ronda L.

Ferguson, James W. and Christiana L.

Pethers, Jodi R. and Ryan C.

Mouaffak, Anna N. E. and Hamza E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Dennis J. Carrasco, 44; $536 restitution, 68 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree organized retail theft.

Exavier Williams, 21; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, after being found guilty of forgery and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Justin C. Hancock, 42; 57 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marlon C. Pratt, Jr., 26; $1,972.29 restitution, 46 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

Michael R. Espinoza, 31; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Aleana N. Bronson, 29; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Mark G. Doster, 48; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Elijah J. Dunham, 26; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Ruben Guzman, 18; 60 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christopher R. Harper, 44; 19 days in jail, reckless driving and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Jesse L. Walking Eagle, 30; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ariel J. Zilar, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jordan M. Biltoft, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kaicy A. Boyer, 26; 120 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Cecil K. Condon, 25; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.