Nancy Guthrie suspect could ‘absolutely’ strike again, sheriff says

The image shows an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. The FBI seeks information that will lead to the identity of this individual. (FBI/TNS)

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is heading up the investigation into the abduction of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s elderly mother Nancy Guthrie, said the suspect could “absolutely” strike again.

The Pima County Sheriff told NBC News this week that though authorities believe they know why the 84-year-old matriarch was snatched from her Tucson, Ariz. home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, and that “it was targeted,” they’re “not 100% sure.”

“So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry. You’re not his target,’” said Nanos. “Don’t think for a moment that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. Keep your wits about you.”

Asked whether he believes the kidnapping originated from a burglary gone wrong, Nanos said he was “not gonna get into those theories,” in favor of preserving the investigation.

Similarly, Nanos — who has faced backlash for his handling of the case — said officials have had “some strong beliefs” regarding motive “from day one … and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

Over $1.2 million has been offered in rewards for information leading to the recovery of Nancy and/or the arrest of those involved.

Savannah, 54, announced in late February that the Guthrie family was putting up $1 million, following the FBI’s $100,000 reward — up from the initial $50,000. Anonymous tip line 88-CRIME has put up $2,500, bolstered by an anonymous donation of $100,000.