Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taylor J. Wordell and Becka N. Barrows, both of Spokane.

Darin P. McQuesten and Benjamin J. Smith, both of Spokane.

Julio C. Heredia and Kiara Segura, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Rebecca A. Ocheltree, restitution of premises.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership v. Kim Maham, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Square LLC v. Katrina Soto, restitution of premises.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Jennifer Foster, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Wendy Wilson, restitution of premises.

Dogtown Properties LLC v. Michael A. Orman, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Justin Mitchell, restitution of premises.

Erick Osuna v. American Strategic Insurance Corporation, complaint for damages.

Jonathan Glennie and Natalie Cabiad v. Teri Maneval, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martinez, Micaela R. and Summers, Barbara J.

Sub Cue, Ingrid E. and Eyman, Stephen D.

Bellefeuille, Jamie L. and Jerrod M.

Friedenbach, Stephanie M. and Brian L.

Legal separations granted

Krueger, Richard S. and Morgan, Rachel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Brandon M. Stoddard, 38; $2,791.98 restitution, 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Shane Sanders, 33; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Reginald R. Kinsey, 41; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Robert M. Miller, Spokane; debts of $105,067.

Connor S. Weston, Spokane; debts of $68,810.

Larry C., Jr. and Danielle D. Twichell, Valley; debts of $521,891.

Gary D. and Norma J. Sublie, Deer Park; debts of $301,351.

Jarod C. and Darcy D. Breshears, Liberty Lake; debts of $656,792.

Santos Higgins, Spokane; debts of $116,113.

William E. Duffy, Spokane; debts of $290,245.

Amy L. Lara, Moses Lake; debts of $195,600.

David Brown, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jeremy D. Richardson, Sprague; debts not listed.

Chance Alexander Spracklin, Spokane; debts of $22,724.

Kenneth R. Heaton, Spokane; debts of $353,446.

Gus V. and Julie A. Bornstein, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $861,177.

Cynthia Reece-Dean, Spokane; debts of $25,613.

Ronald and Sean R. Gillaspey-Ellis, Spokane; debts of $73,280.

James E. Mullis, Jr. Spokane; debts of $59,031.

Julia Broderson, Spokane; debts of $591,131.

Wallflowers, Inc., Spokane; debts of $567,597.

Tye M. Bafus, Lacrosse; debts of $741,166.

Aaron K. and Britney A. Bofman, Mead; debts of $99,505.

Cleanco Carpet, Window & Air Duct Cleaning LLC, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Michael J. Beyer, Spokane; debts of $68,000.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Justin M. Ofearna, 32; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nalo A. Leal, 40; $1,245.50 fine, 120 days in jail with credit given for five days served, 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Stephen R. Hall, 34; 30 days in jail with credit given for five days served, driving while intoxicated.

Patrick J. Mackey, 23; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

James L. Driver, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Matthew D. Bertuccelli, 47; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, possession of a controlled substance.

C. L. Burris, 53; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft.

Nicholas A. Enquist, 32; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, furtively carrying a dangerous weapon.

Nicole A. Fowler, 37; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, third-degree theft.

Ryan W. Benson, 38; eight hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Cole W. Dolsby, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Shane P. Doyle, 43; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and second-degree driving with a suspended license.