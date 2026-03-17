Ask the doctors: Research expands on using bee venom to treat cancer

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: This might be a long shot, but I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, had a lumpectomy with clear margins and had a recurrence six months later. I am struggling with the treatment regimen. I read that bee venom kills cancer cells. Is this an option for me?

Dear Reader: You are asking about an unexpected direction in cancer research. Recent studies have found that an active compound in bee venom can be toxic to certain cancer cells. These initial explorations have shown promise. We’re glad for the chance to explore the results with you. Currently, the use of bee venom in cancer care remains in the preclinical, experimental stage. It’s not available yet as a treatment.

The therapeutic use of bee products dates back at least 5,000 years. Medical practitioners in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome harnessed its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties in many ways. Today, bee venom continues to fascinate researchers. It is a clear, odorless, bitter liquid produced by a gland in the abdominal cavity of worker bees. It’s mostly made of water. It contains a complex mixture of proteins, enzymes and amino acids, along with bioactive compounds including melittin. Melittin is a peptide and a principal component of bee venom. Several preclinical studies have found melittin to exhibit antitumor properties.

Laboratory studies continue to find that melittin can interfere with key cancer signaling pathways. In one study of certain types of breast cancer cells, melittin was able to increase the internal signaling that instructs the cells to shut down and die. If translated into a safe therapy, it could possibly make certain cancer cells more vulnerable to existing treatments. That brings us to the other piece of the puzzle – how to make it safe.

Bee venom disrupts cell membranes and quickly causes pain and inflammation. These properties have evolved to protect the beehive. A bee who delivers the venom gives its life to do so. These same properties pose a threat to human health. It could cause tissue damage. It could be toxic to the patient as well as to the cancer cells. It could trigger an immune reaction. This could include allergic responses that, in some people, may lead to anaphylaxis. As with many drugs, the task is to how can the treatment give the most benefits while causing the least harm?

Although bee venom remains in the experimental stage, treatment options for women living with triple-negative breast cancer have expanded. There are new forms of immunotherapy. There are targeted therapies that attack cancer cells. There are antibody-drug conjugates, which are a new kind of drug delivery system. If you haven’t already, let your oncologist know you are struggling with your current treatment. Depending on the biology of your tumor, it is possible that a different treatment, which could be easier for you to tolerate, may be an option.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.