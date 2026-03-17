Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bahaulddin J. N. Alnajati and Katelyn M. Prater, both of Airway Heights.

Matthew T. Selle and Harmony M. Pakootas, both of Spokane.

Dean J. Vercruysse and Becky M. Merrill, both of Spokane.

Gabriel K. Felker and Kirstin A. Hahn, both of Mead.

Jose N. Gasca and Veronica T. Crane, both of Spokane.

Chandler J. Byman and Marissa J. Plough, both of Silt, Colo.

Jared M. Oliver and Laci R. Sica, both of Airway Heights.

Taden L. Abbink, of Spokane, and Jenna J. Horning, of Spokane Valley.

Lucian D. Duncan and Ellise A. Rees, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Randy W. Smith, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Julie A. Neidinger, money claimed owed.

Private Investments LLC v. Savannah Brault, restitution of premises.

Devi Holdings LLC v. Jack Todd, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Cameron Morris, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Melissa Snider Castillo, et al., restitution of premises.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Andrew Petrie, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. John L. Hale, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Melissa Denatale, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Jason Robertson, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Jason Robertson, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Lance Thompson, et al., restitution of premises.

River City Management LLC v. Jason Bonser, restitution of premises.

Michael A. Lane v. Taylor R. Murphy, complaint for damages.

Troy W. Davis v. Robert G. Robinson, et al., complaint for damages.

City of Spokane Valley v. Izaiah G. Battles, complaint.

City of Spokane Valley v. Susan F. Fox, complaint.

Atalelech M. Aberra and Aberra Adult Family Home v. Cary O. Edwards, Lynette E. Edwards, Henok B. Demoz and Spokane Transit Authority, complaint.

Beatrice C. Commerée and Matthew Commerée v. the Standard Fire Insurance Co., complaint.

Michael A. Lane and Taylor R. Murphy, complaint.

Troy W. Davis v. Robert G. Robinson, Peggy A. Robinson, Reid L. Ohlstrom and Veneer Chip Transport, complaint.

Raymond Ruiz and Jasmine Ruiz v. City of Spokane, Spokane Police Department, Gerald Welch and Michael Buchanan, complaint for damages.

Antonio Fino and Amber Fino v. Estate of Ronald Blake and Debra Griffin, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bowlen, Jennifer-Lin and Tory D.

Bovdyr, Alena A. and Valentin A.

Smith, Amber N. and Marks, Daniel J.

Browning, Emilie E. and Brant, Justyce C.

Baker, Caitlin L. and Rivas Flores, Jose L.

Engel-McDougall, Opal N. and McDougall, Matthew C.

Fonfara-Cooper, Deerika and Fonfara, Donovan J.

De Torres, Liliana and Torres Carrasco, Jhonny

Martinez, David M. and Rebecca A.

Babin, William and Duguet, Alice

Aff, Samantha and Mark

Arnold, Alexandra C. and Oehlert, Matthew J.

McKay, Loretta and Thomas

Brown, Allysia and Christopher

May, Yahaira and Hoffman, Irad

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jacob M. Parman-Todd, 35; $261.59 restitution, 43 months in prison with credit given for 162 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft, second-degree theft and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Jarreau S. Squetimkin, 41; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Vance C. Rios, 34; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Malachi J. King, 20; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.

Kyler V. Weidman, 33; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rachel T. Adams, 42; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher L. Alston, 44; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Jimmy R. Brashears, 39; 19 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Shane L. Breazeal, 37; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Bobby L. Bruce, 55; 39 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Ashley M. Cate, 29; three days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kolby J. Kirby, 51; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joey S. Norisada, 57; 18 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Darius J. Terry, 26; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft and unauthorized camping on public property.

Nick Thomas, 23; one day in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Tedros H. Tumizgi, 52; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Jesse W. Wells, 38; 12 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.