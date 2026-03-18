Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason M. Moore and Emily S. Farish, both of Spokane.

Tim J. Wright and Barbara E. Potter, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel R. Siltanen and Claire R. Dumelle, both of Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Rue Anmontha and Cayla K. Crespo, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Ryan Harris, money claimed owed.

Stacy Dean v. Gordon Physical Therapy, PLLC, Joseph Quinn and Shannon McReynolds, DPT, complaint for damages.

Temesghen Tewelde v. Mahder Kebede, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gallagher, Lawrence C. and Stacey F.

Carnes, Leanne E. and Miller, Mark A.

Boyko, Olya Y. and Savin, Mikhail M.

Lamere, Stacy A. and Derrick J.

Green Woods, Kali M. and Christian T. M.

Bell, Eric M. and Emily R.

Vegele, Kathryn L. and David Michael

Spoon, Timea and Kenneth R.

Haskins, Teresa J. and Sean

Roboweitra, Cassidy M. and Angelo R.

Taylor, Travis L. and Shanna M.

Sleeper, Dallas G. and Karen R.

Williams, Anna E. and Raider, Kira L.

Fishalow, Robert S. and Rico, Dianne M.

Shumate, Brianna N. and Christopher D.

Richter, Scott L. and Brandi L.

Berry, Christa S. and Forest R.

Dewey, Rebecca L. and Fridye, Robert F., II

King, Terran L. and Kora P.

Sims, David E. and Madison A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Aquil D. Berry, 32; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jeremy S. Patterson, 46; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree assault and harassment.

Sydnee K. Humphrey, 29; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault of a child and tampering with a witness.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kenneth R. Boettcher, 37; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Christa R. Harry, 33; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Alisha J. Hilborn, 41; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Cameron J. Jennen, 30; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Beverly M. Johnson, 28; 47 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Niama M. L. Shaw, 36; three days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Reynaldo M. Rosales, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicole E. Storms, 50; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.