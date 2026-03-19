1 in 3 keep using ex’s streaming accounts after breakup, study shows

By Greta Cross USA Today

Netflix and chill may have a whole new meaning.

In a new survey, dating app Hily found that 65% of Gen Z and millennial daters who shared a streaming service with a romantic partner continued to use the accounts, even after breaking up. About 26% reported continuing to use an ex’s account more than a year after a breakup.

For its survey, Hily asked 4,500 Gen Z and millennial daters in the United States about their perspectives on streaming subscriptions and password sharing in romantic relationships.

Launched in 2017, Hily, which stands for “Hi, I Like You,” operates similarly to other popular dating apps, such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.

More streaming services crack down on sharing accounts





Some streaming services are more strict than others when it comes to account sharing.

In 2023, Netflix cracked down on its account-sharing policy, only allowing an account to be shared within one household, where devices are connected to the same internet. To share an account with folks outside of a household, accountholders may pay an additional $7.99 per month per extra member.

This year, HBO Max has also begun to tighten up account sharing. Like Netflix, an HBO Max account is intended for one household, and extra member add-ons are available for $7.99 per month.

How to remove an ex from a streaming service account





As reported by Hily, one in four adults believes it’s ethical to continue using an ex’s streaming account if the password was never changed.

There are easy ways to boot an ex from previously shared streaming services.

First and foremost, change account passwords. Then, log back into the accounts and sign out of all devices in the account settings. For an extra measure, delete the ex’s user profile on the account and/or remove any of the ex’s devices affiliated with the account.

If you’re on amicable terms , some streaming services, like Netflix, allow users to transfer profiles, which allows a user (or ex) to keep their viewing history, recommendations and settings.

With Netflix, users can either create a new account via a profile transfer or transfer a profile to an existing account. A step-by-step guide is available on the Netflix website.