Spokane’s Most Valuable Educator: TDS Telecom honors local teacher

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March is an anticipated month for basketball fans with the arrival of the NCAA Tournament. With Gonzaga aiming for another deep run, TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) got in the spirit with its Spokane Most Valuable Educator Award.

In partnership with Gonzaga University Athletics, the Most Valuable Educator Award honors a person making a difference in the lives of students and their community. Fifth-grade teacher Leslie Geldien of Opportunity Elementary School in Spokane Valley was chosen from approximately 100 nominations. Colleagues praised Geldien for her unwavering compassion and patience, as well as her dedication to the well-being of her students, whom she often provides with extra snacks, gentle check-ins, and even handmade winter hats.

Geldien was surprised with the award at an all-school assembly. She also received a Gonzaga University Athletics prize package that included two tickets to a men’s basketball game, in-game recognition, and a tour of the McCarthey Athletic Center for a group of her students.

“With 25 years of dedicated service at Opportunity Elementary, Leslie Geldien has shaped the lives of hundreds of students, many of whom return to her classroom just to thank her. She represents the epitome of the kind of person we wanted to honor with the Spokane Most Valuable Educator Award,” said Sandy Hendrix, TDS associate manager of Field Marketing.

Community involvement is core to TDS’ mission to create a better world though its communications services. Along with the Most Valuable Educator Award, TDS supports local organizations and nonprofits through sponsorships, volunteering, and donations. The company has been a proud sponsor of Gonzaga basketball for the past four years.

That community commitment comes as TDS continues its expansion to bring its fast internet service, along with a sophisticated TV product and phone services, to homes and businesses in the area. TDS provides high-speed internet access to over 38,000 homes and businesses in the Spokane area and more than 78,000 addresses across the Inland Northwest region, including in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum, and Hayden, Idaho.

Crews are working this spring to bring fiber internet to more customers, upgrading their digital experience and boosting speed, bandwidth, and reliability. Areas of North Spokane and Mead were recently connected to the network, with parts of West Central and the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhoods on the agenda for crews this spring. Fiber buildout is also ongoing in Spokane Valley, with plans to bring service online to the Dishman and Opportunity neighborhoods in the near future.

With construction season about to heat up, keep an eye out for crews in your neighborhood and contact TDS to take advantage of introductory offers. To learn more about TDS or to sign up for service, residents should visit TDSFiber.com.