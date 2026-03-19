Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bakhtiyar Abenov and Selena K. Chen, both of Liberty Lake.

William W. L. Newman and Lori M. Timko, both of Spokane.

Brian T. Lee and Anastasia Soboleva, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Syndey Pehl v. Kylsey Pehl, seeking quiet title.

Nathan R. Blevins v. Nicholas Zielke, et al., complaint for damages.

George M. Jarrett v. Carlos Perez Prado, complaint for damages.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Christina Whitmore, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Travis Smith, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Ariana Sullivan, restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. Paul Zielinski, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Brittnie Crivello, restitution of premises.

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Freddy Fernando, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Eric Lafko, restitution of premises.

George M. Jarrett v. Carlos Perez-Prado, complaint.

Misty D. Moore and Nathaniel Moore v. Robert A. Murray and Budinger and Associates Inc., complaint.

Matthew Koisan v. Estate of Reed Birnel, complaint for damages.

Brandon Mills and Nicole Claflin v. Metro Protective Services LLC and Corrie A. Barboza, complaint for damages.

Aiden Cooper and Dennis Cooper v. Deer Park School District No. 414, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mendoza, Jose and Amanda M.

Roberts, Heather L. and Isaacson, Jamie R.

Pertile, Ciara C. and Cory M.

Cox, Cindy L. and James C.

Adams, Angel L. and Bradley M.

Robinson, Tanja U. and Muhia, Paul M.

Cain, Christian M. and Danielle I.

Melnik, Viktoriia and Eduard

Thompson, Justin A. and Chazma D. M.

Browning, Dwane W. and Laura J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lucas McCoy, 21; $700 restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Correna A. Gibson, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Genessa R. Otoole, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael P. Acuff, 53; 12 days in jail, entering a park after hours.

Vern E. Boyd, 28; nine days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jessica L. Bradley, 36; 26 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Samuel H. Endicott, 28; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas A. Enquist, 32; 17 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Alec R. Porter, 40; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Jesse P. Sanchez, 29; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Gary T. Schmidt, 62; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unauthorized camping on public property.

Devin S. Sledge, 35; 13 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Casey R. Turbyfill, 34; 16 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Beth L. Washington, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Shawn E. Zaste, 30; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Angela M. Piccolo, 53; 90 days in jail converted to 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Joshua A. Soto, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kimberly E. Boegli, 44; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Craig B. Christlieb, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Drexel B. Gibson, 73; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Oscar M. Martinez, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Andrew T. Goode, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

William M. Heldreth, 33; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, reckless driving.

Chase B. Holley, 36; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, displaying a weapon and burning prohibited substances outdoors.

Benjamin A. Houle, 39; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Robert S. Hannum, 49; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Isiah J. Harrington, 25; 30 days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Erik E. Jackson, 32; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Isaiah A. W. Mosby, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nellyann Yellow Hawk, 18; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.