Horoscopes 3/20

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Friday, March 20, 2026: You are multitalented, imaginative and tenacious. You’re an optimist who radiates enthusiasm. This is a year of service, perhaps to family. Take care of yourself so you can be a support to those who need guidance, comfort and support. Personalize your home. Might it be time for a makeover?

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  Today the Sun enters your sign to stay for the next four weeks. With the Sun, the Moon, Venus, Saturn and Neptune are all in Aries, you’ve got the bases covered. Go after what you want. You don’t have to demand the advantage – you have it! Tonight: Check your possessions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  Today a gaggle of planets are in a hidden part of your chart, which means you’ll be happy to work behind the scenes. However, today retrograde Mercury is officially over, which means for your sign, it’s an excellent day to set future goals. Ideas? Tonight: You win!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Friendships are important to you now despite elements of confusion. More importantly, your ruler Mercury stops being retrograde today (at the top of your chart), making this a powerful time to talk to bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures about your wishes. Tonight: Enjoy privacy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Today the Sun moves to the top of your chart to stay for the next four weeks, symbolically casting you in a flattering spotlight. This means that even if you don’t do anything special, authority figures will see you as very capable. You can use this! Tonight: Friendships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  Your desire to travel and expand your horizons will be very strong in the next four weeks. By all means, travel for pleasure if you can. You also might explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Tonight: You’re noticed!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Be patient with those who are closest to you, even if you feel a bit annoyed. Mercury has been retrograde for the last four weeks, attracting ex-partners and old friends back into your world. Today this stops, which makes this a strong day to state your case to others. Tonight: Explore!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  You will be relieved to know that delays and goofy mistakes related to your job and possibly your health are over as of today. (Well, at least they return to their normal level.) This is good news! In the meantime, you will need more sleep in the next four weeks. Factoid. Tonight: Check your finances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Lucky news! The next four weeks will be a productive time for you because you’ll find it easy to work and accomplish a lot. Not only will you be motivated, you will also have the energy to follow through to achieve your aims. Your health will get a boost as well. Tonight: Listen with understanding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  It’s fun city for Sagittarians for the next four weeks. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, vacations, playful activities with kids and romance. (Mom always liked you best.) Tonight: Get better organized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  For the next four weeks, your focus will shift to home, family and your private life. You might be involved with a parent more than usual. Many of you will explore redecorating ideas or plans for renovations. Stock the fridge. Tonight: Socialize!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  The pace of your days will accelerate for the next month because you have places to go, people to see and things to do. Short trips, increased errands and appointments, plus reading and writing, will give you a busy schedule. This can support success in your job. Tonight: Relax at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  “Show me the money!” A handful of planets are currently in your Money House, encouraging you to explore ways to boost your income. You will also give further thought to your possessions, your assets and, at a deeper level, your values. In other words, what really matters? Tonight: Meaningful conversations.

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult