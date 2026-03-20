Mead offense overpowers Gonzaga Prep softball; Jackson Mott hits 3-run homer for G-Prep | prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s fastpitch softball and baseball in the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

4A/3A

Mead 16, Gonzaga Prep 6 (5): The Panthers (3-0, 2-0) scored 12 runs in the second inning and defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-3, 0-3). Paige Barton drove in three runs for Mead. Kate van Loben Sels and Jaylynn Keeth each recorded a hit for G-Prep.

University 19, Shadle Park 0 (5): Ella Jensen and Alaina Kudrna each drove in four runs and the Titans (4-1, 3-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-2, 1-2). Maddie Mann, Abby Smith, Duncan, and Bethany Rinas each collected one hit for Shadle Park.

Mt. Spokane 10, Ridgeline 0 (5): Riley Kincaid drove in three runs and the Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Falcons (3-1, 2-1). Quincy Coder record a hit for Ridgeline.

Nonleague

Cheney 13, Central Valley 5: Annie Beito drove in three runs and the visiting Blackhawks (1-2) defeated the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague game. Ella Bendele hit a triple and double for Central Valley.

Baseball

Nonleague

Hanford 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: In the bottom of the fifth inning, Asa Perkes hit Ty Repko home to tie game, Cade Reed drove in the go ahead run and the Bombers (1-0) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-1) in game one of doubleheader. Jackson Mott led G-Prep with two hits.

Gonzaga Prep 10, Hanford 7: Jackson Mott hit a 3-run home run and the visiting Bullpups (2-1) defeated the Bombers (1-1) in game two of doubleheader. Cade Reed drove in three runs for Hanford.

West Valley 6, Cheney 1: Hewson Spencer drove in two runs and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-2). Christopher Wilson scored the only run for Cheney.

Mead 11, Medical Lake 1: Max Brischle drove in three runs and the visiting Panthers (2-0) defeated the Cardinals (2-3). Cole Carter drove in a run for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Kyle Phillips drove in two runs and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-2). Hendryk Stelle went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Lewis and Clark.