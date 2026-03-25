Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan R. S. Runnels and Brittany N. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon J. McGowan and Cristina N. A. Smith, both of Spokane.

Benjamin W. Koler and Cayla M. Wells, both of Colbert.

Trystan A. Martin and Analise N. Klassen, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Leone and Andrea M. Brown, both of Spokane.

Sage M. White and Janessa M. George, both of Spokane.

Jason S. Wedel and Ilene M. Allen, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Clegg and Crystal L. Eckley, both of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Krystal Proctor, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Gage Hall, et al., restitution of premises.

West and Co. Realty LLC v. Livea Dennison, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Devin R. Dewmer, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Jeremiah Wilder, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Tabitha Promise, restitution of premises.

Jimmy Cameron, et al. v. Shannon Treece, restitution of premises.

Nick Hansen, et al. v. Cody Hinson, seeking quiet title.

Pleasant View MHC LLC v. Ty Webb, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Burgard, Jennifer L. and Bedwell, Nathan A.

Hunt, Shawn and Alexandrea C.

Nikolaeva, Galina and Iliya

Frank, Gracelynn D. and Wedwils, Vivian O.

Fischer, Carter L. and Christabela A.

Mason, Rhonda L. and Kenneth L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael A. Heister, also known as Mike Heister, 57; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Aramis J. Turner, 38; 14 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree theft.

Crandall Solomon, 48; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Scott C. Skenandore-Kieffer, also known as Scott C. Skenandor-Kieff, 38; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Justin J. Fisher, 35; 47 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Luis A. Escalona, 33; $1,000 restitution, five months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Matt T. Montgomery, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael B. Ellsworth, 51; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael P. Gordon, 43; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob D. Labuguen, 48; 17 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jesus J. Lopez, 34; 17 days in jail, stalking and harassment.

Nathaniel C. Love, 33; one day in jail, protection order violation and reckless driving.

TJ Mathews, 41; nine days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tiffany J. Pope, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Curtis J. Smith, 37; 118 days in jail with credit given for 118 days served, third-degree theft.

Taylar J. Peyton, 33; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree false reporting.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Taylor J. Clark, 22; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cassandra A. Cave, 37; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, third-degree theft.

Robin M. Chapman, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Davis D. Critelli, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.