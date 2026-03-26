Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew K. Nathaniel and Alanna J. Mesecher, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey C. Shay, of Nine Mile Falls, and Amber M. Dunham Karnes, of Spokane.

Hussein O. Abdi and Christine M. Branon, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah H. Johnson and Heather J. Seib, both of Spokane.

Jose T. Garcia and Evelin Y. V. Paxtor, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Cleveland Seegars, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Somxay Phimmasanh, money claimed owed.

Joshua Wells v. Jennifer Simonds, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Tracy Harding, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Scott Bunch, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures the Landing LLC v. Cassandra Saffin, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Carol Buxton, restitution of premises.

Evan Sims v. Marcus P.I. Inc., complaint for damages.

Le’Taxione v. Robert Cossey, Shirley Vanning, Robert R. Cossey and Associates, P.S., Cossey, Jones, Wofford and Sawyer, PLLC and Cossey, Wofford and Associates, PLLC, complaint for legal malpractice.

Monica Phillipy v. Spokane Seed Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hill, Kila M. and Anthony L.

Nouridjanian, Artem G. and Angelica V.

Stafford, Katelyn M. and James L.

Lowe, Patricia A. and Robert H.

Davenport, Allisa L. and Coleman, James R. L.

Howes, Angela L. and Adams, Tristen M.

Tenney, Mollika J. and Stephen Q.

Busso, Ashley and Alexis

Lightfoot, Danielle and Sebastian T.

Hensley, Candace and Jordan T.

Mason, Jeffrey J. and Kimberly A.

Hattal, Russell C. and Kirsten J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Bowen J. Aldan, 20; 51 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Eric D. McMillan, 50; $700 restitution, 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Conner J. Dorman, also known as Connor J. Dorman, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Donna J. Vicena, 43; $399.99 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Travis A. Campbell, 31; $1,266.65 restitution, four days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Mark T. Beattiger, 46; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, third-degree theft.

John R. Burnham, 57; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ethan T. Hays, 34; 184 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Leno Leno, 41; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dakota D. Lohstroh, 36; one day in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Jeri E. McMahan, 48; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Amber L. Nash, 41; $650 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ruslan V. Cherkashin, 29; 12 months of probation, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph M. Jewell, 33; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Camie-Jo D. Johnson, 53; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Justin D. Smith, 43; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Khrissta F. Cebula, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

John L. C. Cozart, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Myel Kabua, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Leanne L. Haine, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.