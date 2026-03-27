Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan P. Schieder and Emily C. Klein, both of Spokane.

Kiran B. A. Brown, of Cheney, and Morghan A. Keith, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jolten Corinth, et al., restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Kurt Boerner, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Tracey Brandley, restitution of premises.

Greenrich Village LLC v. Tess Ovnicek, restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Zachary Heim, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Joshua Cope, restitution of premises.

Our Family Holdings LLC v. Nathan C. Gunion, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows CB Inc. v. Shawnte Holmes Davenport, restitution of premises.

Jonathan Schoeder v. Cheyann Bailey, complaint for damages.

Meriha Main v. City of Spokane and Toby Bryer, complaint for damages.

City of Spokane Valley v. Eat Good Group LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Avalos. Alex F., Sr. and Jamesina M.

Dobken, Laurisa L. and John C.

Portillo, Anthony G. Jessica L.

Muller, Catherine D. and Justin T.

Scutt, Sarah L. and Brian R.

Morris, Aimee A. and Arnold T., Jr.

Reeves, Geoffrey N. and Rebecka L.

Thomas, Megan L. and Robert J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Nathan K. Berggren, 30; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, vehicle theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of second-degree assault.

William J. Robey, 40; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Mathew R. McLean, also known as Mathew McLean, 41; 48 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Adam J. and Lynsie J. Hutton, Spokane; debts of $84,377.

Johannes F. Koch, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,557.

Heather N. Gonzalez, Spokane; debts of $41,004.

Rhiannon M. Hulick, Spokane Valley; debts of $39,559.

Eric O. Cunningham, Spokane; debts of $21,164.

Kimberly M. Hitt, Spokane Valley; debts of $288,288.

Margaret J. Smead, Spokane; debts of $19,019.

Robert W. and Trudy A. Curry, Kettle Falle; debts of $65,102.

Julia A. Schuman, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $109,938.

Cheri E. Dowse, Moses Lake; debts of $24,332.

Judie Anderton, Moses Lake; debts of $74,772.

Bonnie L. Hudson, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $56,129.

Darrell R. and Ashley J. Meadows, Moses Lake; debts of $368,300.

Mark A. and Jennifer L. Crothers, Ritzville; debts of $450,991.

Tina L. Jones, Spokane; debts of $308,880.

Ricky L. Phillips, Jr. Republic; debts of $146,923.

Isaac T. Omulo, Veradale; debts of $76,360.

Martina R. Mulvey, Spokane; debts of $67,329.

Heidi L. Brouwer, Spokane; debts of $93,812.

Eddie M. Stone, Spokane; debts of $40,895.

Trina R. Blake; Spokane Valley; debts of $105,905.

Brandon L. Appa, Spokane Valley; debts of $63,813.

Stevens Construction, LLC, Newman Lake; debts of $724,002.

Kaitlin Christine Seipp, Spokane; debts of $75,881.

Edwin J. and Thomasina A Stevens, Newman Lake; debts of $1,191,617.

Christian N. Hutchinson and Timothy J. Kirchner, Spokane; debts of $263,826.

Ralph Wagner and Dana Swalm, Medical Lake; debts of $263,379.

Kyle M. Scott, Spokane; debts of $21,024.

Wage-earner petitions

Scott D. Gilder, Ritzville; debts not listed.

Christopher P. and Janita E. Martin, Newman Lake; debts not listed.

Oscar A. and Michelle M. Hernandez, Spokane; debts of $159,129.

Benito Reyes, Jr. and Virginia Gonzales Reyes, Warden; debts of $33,330.

Barry R. Reed, Spokane; debts of $194,309.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Melissa D. Piapot, 50; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Verity B. Zichek, 18; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.