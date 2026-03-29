‘Cuba’s next,’ Trump says, as U.S. pressure on island continues

By Kate Perez USA Today

President Donald Trump once again hinted at potential action coming to Cuba amid monthslong sanctions that have put pressure on the island and sparked conversations between the United States and the country situated around 90 miles ​from Florida.

Trump slipped in that “Cuba’s next” while speaking about the U.S. presence in Venezuela during remarks at a Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami on Friday. The U.S. launched a military operation in January that captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and ‌shortly after imposed sanctions and tariffs on Cuba.

“We have ​been very, very successful. You know, when I went into Venezuela…I built this great military, I said, you’ll never have to use it, but sometimes you have to use it,” Trump said, before adding, “And Cuba’s ⁠next, by the way, but pretend I didn’t ‌say that please.”

Trump then continued, ‌imploring the media to “please disregard that statement, thank you very much,” before adding once again, “Cuba’s next.” He did not elaborate ⁠on the statement.

Trump’s past comments toward Cuba carry similar theme

The comment is the latest of a series of pointed statements toward ‌Cuba from the Trump administration in ‌recent months in the wake of the U.S. sanctions, including an oil blockade that has put pressure on the island’s aging electrical system that ⁠has recently suffered nationwide power blackouts.

Those statements include Trump ​describing Cuba as being “in a ⁠bad ​shape” and a “weakened nation,” as well as saying he believes he’ll have “the honor of taking Cuba” and saying he could “do anything (he wants)” with the country, including a potential “friendly takeover.” It is unclear what “taking ⁠Cuba” might mean or look like.

Beyond that, Trump has suggested previously that Washington would be doing “something with Cuba” very soon, Reuters reported.

While both the U.S. and ⁠Cuba have confirmed to be in talks, with Cuba’s top diplomat in Washington telling USA Today in an exclusive interview on March 13 that Havana was engaged in “serious” and “sensitive” negotiations with the U.S. government, ⁠neither side has provided details of ‌the ongoing negotiations, though Trump has portrayed Cuba as desperate ​to make ‌a deal.

Kate Perez covers national trends and breaking news for USA ​Today. You can reach her at kperez@usatodayco.com or on X @katecperez_.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect