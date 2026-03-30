Spokane MAC unveils exhibit celebrating Bloomsday’s 50 years to the people who’ve experienced it most

Bloomsday supporters Amy and Bob Lutz, right, along with Perennials and sponsors, view race finishers shirts at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s “14 Million Miles: 50 years of Bloomsday” exhibit unveiled Saturday in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THESPOKESMN-REVIEW)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Open through May 3. Hours on the last Wednesday of the month are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bloomsday Perennials greeted each other like long lost friends Saturday night at a private opening night reception for the “14 Million Miles: 50 Years of Bloomsday” exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

There were hugs, slaps on the back and handshakes as the Perennials – those who have completed all 49 Bloomsdays – chatted with people they usually only see once a year. Brothers Rick and Bob Barbero, both Perennials, greeted fellow Perennial Sylvia Quinn with hugs.

Quinn, the oldest Perennial at 89, has taken first place in her age group in all but two Bloomsdays.

“You’ll have to say ‘hi’ when you go by us this year,” said Bob Barbero.

Catherine Kardong, race founder Don Kardong’s daughter and chair of the Bloomsday 50th Anniversary Committee, said the Bloomsday Association approached the MAC a year ago about doing an exhibit ahead of the historic 50th running of Bloomsday.

Bloomsday perennial Larry Gorton, along with supporters s and sponsors view race finishers shirts at the Museum of Arts and Culture’s “14 Million Miles: 50 years of Bloomsday” exhibit, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

“We really wanted to put something together,” she said. “They were able to find space for us.”

Artist Ken Spearing, who has designed multiple Bloomsday posters and T-shirts over the years, was also in attendance. He said his favorite poster is probably the first one he did in 1992. “It was the beginning of a long and full and happy relationship,” he said.

Spearing designed this year’s poster and will be signing it during a n event at Terrain from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday . People also can bring previous posters he created to be signed.

Spearing said he enjoys working on the posters he creates with the help of designer John Mraz.

“We have an absolute riot being able to work on these together,” he said. “It’s among the happiest times in my profession as an artist.”

Terrain is also hosting a Bloomsday exhibit in April. “50 Years of Movement” will focus on the art associated with the foot race, including photographs, T-shirts and poster designs. The exhibit will be open through April 25.

The Bloomsday exhibit at the MAC, which is in a section of the museum that has free admission to the public, includes all 49 previous Bloomsday finisher shirts and gives visitors a chance to vote on what they think the color of the 50th shirt will be. There are photographs on the walls, plus a collection of black -and -white photographs from the first race in 1977 provided by Bob Crispin.

Bob Crispin’s photographs from the first Bloomsday race are on display at the Museum of Arts and Culture’s “14 Million Miles: 50 years of Bloomsday” exhibit, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Visitors can see the poster that advertised the first race in 1977 plus a pair of official Nike Bloomsday shoes. A trophy made from a running shoe that was created several years ago to be given to the last Bloomsday Perennial standing is also on display.

A poster created by prolific Spokane artist Harold Balazs in 1978 reads “Transcend the AAU” in his signature style. The artist created the poster on his own during an argument between the Bloomsday Association and the Amateur Athletic Union, which wanted to require all Bloomsday participants to purchase an AAU card in addition to paying the race entry fee.

Perennial Greg Wright said he appreciated seeing Balazs’ poster.

“I really remember the nasty tug of war with the AAU that first couple of years,” he said. “I’m glad the Bloomsday Association came out on top.”

The Bloomsday exhibit at the MAC also includes an area where people are invited to write down their Bloomsday memories to share with other visitors.

Catherine Kardong spoke briefly to the assembled crowd about a race that began before she was born.

“I grew up in Bloomsday,” she said. “Our whole calendar revolved around the race.”

She thanked the Perennials for their dedication and consistency that helped make the race a success.

“It has been around for 50 years because of you,” she said.

She also thanked the many volunteers, 5,000 last year alone, who have made the race run smoothly.

“Every volunteer position is vital,” she said.

Bloomsday race founder Don Kardong addresses Perennials, supporters and sponsors during a gathering at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s “14 Million Miles: 50 years of Bloomsday” exhibit, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Spokane. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Don Kardong said that even though people call him a visionary, he never envisioned a race that would attract more than 60,000 people at its peak. He had simply dreamed of having a road race in Spokane and told that desire to a newspaper reporter with The Spokesman-Review. His comments made it into the story, which were read by then-mayor of Spokane David Rodgers.

A few days later, Kardong happened to share an elevator with the mayor, who told Kardong that he supported his desire to create a road race. With mayoral backing, plans for the first Bloomsday moved forward.

“That was a short elevator ride, but it was an important one,” Kardong said.