A day before their golden Bloomsday, Perennials gather and celebrate

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

* Both men completed the first 49 Bloomsdays, but died before the 50th race.

The following Bloomsday Perennials finished all 49 previous runs ahead of the 50th running of Bloomsday on Sunday.

The Bloomsday Perennials who gathered Saturday for a luncheon in honor of the 50th running of the race greeted each other with hugs and handshakes as they said hello to people they may not have seen since the last Bloomsday.

Each year, the Perennials – those who have completed every Bloomsday – get a special T-shirt and most of them wear it during the race on Sunday. Several of them wore theirs to the luncheon, while others wore Perennial T-shirts from previous years. One Perennial, Glen MacPhee, wore his prized 1977 finisher T-shirt that is notorious among Perennials for running small in size. When combined with aging bodies, most can’t wear it anymore.

The Perennials range in age from 61 to 89. Many are retired but some are still working. They come from all walks of life, but they have one thing in common. They have gathered, for 50 years, in downtown Spokane on the first Sunday in May for Bloomsday.

The atmosphere was casual as the Perennials recounted stories and told jokes. Perennial Richard Cadwallader said he was excited to run in the 50th Bloomsday. “I’ve been excited for 50 years,” he said. “This is one of my favorite weekends.”

Perennials, those who have completed every Bloomsday, were given copies of profiles written about them by The Spokesman-Review at the annual luncheon for Perennials at the Davenport Grand Hotel on Saturday, May 3, 2026. All but a few of the 71 Perennials who finished the first 49 Bloomsdays participated in the newspaper’s project documenting the group. (Nina Culver/For The Spokesman-Review)

Perennial Kris Olson-Wood confessed to a case of the butterflies.

“I’m really nervous,” she said. “I shouldn’t be.”

She said she didn’t have a finishing time goal in mind for the race. “I just want to finish,” she said.

Perennial Shelley Carlson had said earlier this year that she hoped to be able to run up Doomsday Hill, but on Saturday she confessed to being uncertain about being able to accomplish the feat.

Bloomsday founder Don Kardong, himself a Perennial, spoke to the group.

“Thanks for taking the time to get together with some of your compadres from 1977,” he said.

Kardong noted the different Bloomsday shirts everyone was wearing and said he was impressed that MacPhee had shown up wearing the first one.

“I see some of you can still wear them. I hate you,” he said as the group laughed.

Over the past year, The Spokesman-Review has profiled Perennials who completed the first 49 races. Of the 71 in that group, 66 agreed to participate, and they were provided a copy of the article printed on canvas.

Every year, the Bloomsday board of directors picks an athlete who has overcome adversity to receive the Spirit of Bloomsday award. This year, Kardong said, the board chose to give the award to the Perennials. Each got a special Spirit of Bloomsday plaque with their name on it. “They, as much as anyone, have protected the Spirit of Bloomsday,” Kardong said.

Perennials – those who have completed every Bloomsday – were given “Spirit of Bloomsday” awards at the annual luncheon for Perennials at the Davenport Grand Hotel on Saturday, May 3, 2026. (Nina Culver/For The Spokesman-Review)

When Kardong was working to launch Bloomsday, he collaborated with the Spokane Jaycees, who provided volunteers and helped organize the event. On the race route was the site of the old Natatorium Park and a suggestion was made to call the race the Nat & Back.

“We kind of were working with the title of Nat & Back for a while,” Kardong said. “I had other ideas.”

Kardong suggested calling it the Lilac Bloomsday Run and it stuck, but Nat & Back became part of the lore. At Saturday’s luncheon, Kardong reached into a box and pulled out a special shirt that was the same color and design as the 1977 finisher shirt but with the words “Nat & Back” at the top instead of Lilac Bloomsday Run.

Each Perennial received one of the shirts.

“People, I’m sure, will say ‘What in the heck is that shirt?’ ” Kardong said.

After Kardong spoke, Perennial Tom Leonard stood up to give his fellow Perennials a pep talk, though he started with a joke.

“You all looked a hell of a lot better 50 years ago,” he said.

Leonard recounted a conversation he had with a woman who asked him what the hardest part of the race was. He replied that it was getting to the start line every year without fail.

“Once you get to the starting line, it’s easy,” he said. “Let’s all get to the starting line tomorrow.”

Someone asked Kardong how many people have done Bloomsday over the decades. Kardong said he checked recently and it was just over 1,848,000. “We’re getting close to our 2 millionth,” he said.

He recalled that officials were able to identify the 1 millionth runner, who received Bloomsday swag.

“We gave her free entry for life, which might seem more like a punishment for some people,” Kardong said. “She’s been back every year.”

Kardong said he was looking forward to the 50th running of Bloomsday, when more than 41,000 are expected to cross the starting line. There will hopefully be 69 Bloomsday Perennials in the pack, running and walking their way to the finish line for the 50th time.