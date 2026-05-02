Four things we learned from Eastern Washington spring football camp | Analysis

Eastern Washington quarterback Jake Schakel looks to throw during Friday’s Red-White game at Roos Field in Cheney. Schakel is competing with junior Nate Bell for the starting job after making a solid impression late in his freshman season. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Friday night’s spring game capped off a series of 15 practice sessions for the Eastern Washington football team, which won’t officially reconvene until July 28 when the 2026 preseason begins.

Compared to the previous two scrimmages this spring, the Red-White game was a more even contest, with the offense scoring four touchdowns and the defense accruing most of its points through fourth-down stops.

“Defense is usually ahead in any spring or fall,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said, “and it’s nice to have a little back-and-forth affair.”

A number of key players were held out Friday for precautionary reasons or because of injuries they sustained in the spring. They will now have a few months to heal up and amp up for a season that begins Aug. 29 at Northern Arizona, the Eagles’ first of nine Big Sky games on the 12-game schedule.

Spring revealed plenty about Eastern’s team, including four notable developments over the last month:

No decision in QB battle

Nate Bell and Jake Schakel remain locked in a duel for the No. 1 quarterback position. Both Bell and Schakel started multiple games during the 2025 season, and the Eagles appear confident that either one could lead them this fall.

They pose different threats to opposing defenses. Bell, a redshirt junior, was notably less accurate last season than Schakel was, completing 53% of his passes compared to Schakel’s 69%. But Bell is also a credible threat to run: He led the Eagles last season in both rushes (118) and rushing yards (663).

Schakel, a redshirt sophomore, is a more prototypical passer – this was most clearly evident in Eastern’s near upset over Montana when he completed 43 of 63 attempts for 451 yards – without quite the mobility of Bell.

Regardless, after starting four different quarterbacks last season it’s almost certain Bell and Schakel – and possibly third-stringer Kaden Rolfsness – will see the field plenty in 2026.

Help wanted on special teams

The specialists group has been borrowing from other position groups. Best acknowledged throughout the spring how thin the group of long snappers, kickers and punters has been, with just three players – Bennett Nield, Soren McKee and Luke Faccone, respectively – filling those three roles. Best said Friday he expects the team to add another kicker over the summer.

But wide receiver Trenton Swanson, and to an extent the quarterback Bell, have edged their way into roles on special teams that could be significant.

First, there’s Swanson, a redshirt freshman transfer from Idaho who got plenty of reps with the receivers this spring – and also proved consistently capable of booting kickoffs into the end zone. He even flashed the ability to make field goals.

“If our best chance to put the ball in the back of the end zone is Swanny, then we’ll go with Swanny,” Best said. “If it’s somebody else, then we’ll go with somebody else.”

McKee, now a redshirt senior, made 11 of 13 field goal attempts last season, including two from 51 yards. The sophomore Faccone, a Puyallup High School graduate, started his career at Air Force before transferring to Eastern prior to the 2025 season. He didn’t play last year, when Landon Ogles handled the punting duties.

As for Bell, the quarterback handled all the kickoff returns and punt returns on Friday, though Best said that was partially due to wide receiver Cole Pruett being “banged up” during a previous practice.

Best suggested it was more likely that Bell could be a kick returner than a punt returner come fall.

Secondary looks extremely versatile

Eastern played it safe with first-team All-Big Sky safety Jaylon Jenkins, whose primary duty during scrimmages this spring was moving the first-down chains. Starting nickel Bryce Smith sustained an injury early on and didn’t participate after that.

Without Jenkins and Smith, grad senior McKel Broussard slid into the nickel spot during Friday’s scrimmage, a move that allowed the Eagles to show off their substantial depth at safety.

For example, sophomore Bjorn Birmingham, who played in just one game last season, intercepted three passes during the Eagles’ first two scrimmages and will compete for more playing time this fall.

The Eagles also return starting safety Drew Carter, an all-league honorable mention last season, and redshirt sophomore Josiah Goode, who played in 11 games last year. Goode actually slid over and played cornerback during Friday’s scrimmage, hinting at another way the Eagles could get more players from their safety room onto the field at the same time.

O-line returns experience, size

One of the highlights of Friday’s scrimmage was when redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Gavin Allen picked up a fumble and rumbled 40 yards down the sideline.

Recruited as a tight end, Allen started every game at right tackle last season after adding 70 pounds to his 6-foot-6 frame. He’s listed at 280 pounds this season and will begin the preseason atop the depth chart.

Redshirt junior Dane Gatterman (6-foot-2, 316 pounds) also played with the first-team offensive line Friday, as did redshirt sophomore Mark Johnson (6-5, 295), who played in all 12 games a year ago.

It’s possible the Eagles will add a couple more offensive linemen over the summer, but those three form a core of returners in that position group under position coach Chad Germer.