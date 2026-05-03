Some running (or walking) Bloomsday are also running for office

Congressional candidate Carmela Conroy holds up a campaign sign and waves as she walks the last mile of Bloomsday. (Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review )

Every year, a handful of people among the tens of thousands running (or walking) Bloomsday are simultaneously running for political office.

Occasionally that’s how they announce their campaign. Former Spokane Mayor David Condon formally declared his candidacy for that office on Monday, May 3, 2011, but it was the “Elect David Condon” T-shirts he and his wife, Kristin Condon, wore during Bloomsday that made his intentions clear.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, formally launched his re-election bid Sunday outside the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine just a couple of hours after finishing Bloomsday with a pace of roughly 13 minutes per mile . At least two of his rivals this year also ran: firefighter Nate Powell, an independent who finished with a roughly nine-and-a-half -minute -per -mile pace, and former diplomat Carmela Conroy, who finished with a roughly 191/2-minute -per -mile pace.

Kevin Fagan, a 27-year-old Gonzaga alum running for the seat as a Democrat, signed up for the race but didn’t appear to have attended, according to the official Bloomsday app.

A new addition to the race for Congress did make one of his first public forays at Sunday’s foot race, though not as a runner: Retired physician Matthew Hayes, who is running for Congress as an independent, manned a booth not far from the 7-mile mark. He hasn’t formally filed for the seat yet, however; a campaign aide noted he was still seeking enough signatures for the state to waive the filing fee of roughly $1,700.

Spokane County District Court Judge candidate Mike Valerien hands out Otter Pops about a mile from the Bloomsday finish line on Sunday, May 3, 2026. (Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)

Not every politician running (or manning a booth) is eyeing Congress; Pam Kohlmeier, a Democrat running for an open House seat representing the 3rd Legislative District being vacated by outgoing state Rep. Timm Ormsby, ran a roughly 15-minute-per-mile pace Sunday. Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart, a Republican running this year for Spokane County auditor, finished with an 18-minute -per -mile pace.

Others, like Hayes, stood on the sidelines cheering and handing out campaign swag or other goodies, including Mike Valerien, a candidate for Spokane County District Court judge, and Isaiah Paine, a Republican candidate for the 6th Legislative District.

Baumgartner kickoff

Freshly showered and swapping his gray race T-shirt for a suit jacket, Baumgartner declared his re-election bid for a second term in Congress, arguing he had accomplished “some great work” in the first two years.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, kicks off his reelection campaign in front of the Washington State University Elson S. Floyd School of Medicine Sunday shortly after completing Bloomsday. (Emry Dinman/The Spokesman-Review)

With his back to the local WSU medical school, in the same spot where he announced his first bid for Congress two years ago, Baumgartner touted reduced border crossings and “tremendous progress” in the fight against the “scourge of fentanyl.”

He also argued Republicans in Congress had avoided the “largest tax increases in history,” referring at least in part to provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that extended a set of tax provisions set to expire at the end of 2025, which Republicans originally approved at the start of Trump’s first term in 2017.

The Eastern Washington representative also pointed to his efforts specifically on behalf of the region, including an amendment to the farm bill to benefit the Columbia Basin irrigation project and funding for rural health care.

“People aren’t always going to agree with me, and whether folks voted for me or didn’t vote for me … I’m still a member of Congress for all of Eastern Washington, and it’s a true privilege to get to do that every day,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner will face at least eight opponents this year, including five Democrats and three independents. Democratic contenders include Conroy, who was Baumgartner’s general election opponent in 2024; Fagan; retired intelligence officer Bajun Mavalwalla; retired Air Force Col. David Womack; and beekeeper Anthony Whisenhunt.

Independent candidates include Powell, Hayes and small business consultant Ann Marie Danimus.

Anthony Jensen filed with the Federal Election Commission in 2023 to run in 2026 as a Republican, but there is no other evidence to suggest he is running. Prior attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.