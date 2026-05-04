By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

Police are searching for suspects on May 4 after nearly two dozen people were injured during a mass shooting near an Oklahoma campground.

The shooting took place a day earlier about 9 p.m. CT during a large party near Arcadia Lake, about 15 miles ​northeast of Oklahoma City.

According to the Edmond Police Department, the agency and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting near Scissortail Campground, and found multiple people hurt − ⁠some struck by gunfire.

“The incident occurred an unsanctioned party that began after dark and was advertised across multiple social ‌media platforms, drawing a large crowd of young adults ​from across the Metro area,” police said in a news release. “The event was not a permitted or reserved gathering.”

As of late Monday morning, May 4, police said they had learned 23 people had been injured in the incident and a motive ⁠remained unclear in the case.

In an update ‌on social media, police said the ‌case remained under investigation, detectives were not releasing suspect information and there was no apparent ongoing threat to the public.

“This is obviously a ⁠very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspect and help these ‌victims,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward ‌told reporters at a late night May 3 news conference, as reported by The Oklahoman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Edmond Mayor Mark Nash called the incident at tragedy, ⁠said the “community remains safe” and that his thoughts are with the ​injured.

“Arcadia Lake is one of ⁠our community’s ​crown jewels; a place where families hike, camp, fish, and spend time together,” Nash said in a May 4 statement. “That is the Arcadia Lake our residents know and love, and we are committed to keeping it that way.”

Julia Cannedy with Integris Heath’s media relations department told USA TODAY 10 people were taken to the Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and ⁠three others were taken to Integris Health Edmond Hospital in Edmond.

Of those, seven people were admitted to the hospitals and, as of May 4, three people were in critical condition and four people were in serious condition, Cannedy ⁠said.

The six other victims taken to the ‌hospitals were treated and released, Cannedy said.