Bloomsday ‘busiest year’ in many years for medical staff amid high heat

Bloomsday’s 50th run saw an increase in heat exhaustion and calls for medical service.

Amid high heat of the day and an increased number of runners on the track, medical volunteers had their hands full, said race medical director Dr. Bob Lutz.

“This was the busiest day for the Bloomsday medical tents in many years,” he said.

A full count for injuries and medical treatment among the eight medical tents are not yet available. But they will likely he higher than recent years, said Lutz. Unseasonably high heat caused an increase in heat-related illness, he added.

The high for the day, as measured at Felts Field, was 78 degrees in the late afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s throughout much of the race.

The fire department received 63 calls for service throughout the day, and 13 patients were transported to the hospital. All those brought to the hospital had heat-related symptoms, said fire department spokesperson Justin de Ruyter.

The number of calls and patients taken offsite also increased from last year. During 2025’s Bloomsday run the fire department received 27 calls for service and five patients were taken to the hospital.