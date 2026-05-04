Candidates, including 2 Republicans for Spokane County auditor, dive in as filing week begins

Monday marked the beginning of filing week, the five days in which people seeking public office in Washington formally and fully register their candidacy.

The first day brought relatively few surprises, with the majority of filers having long since announced their candidacy for Congress, state Legislature or judicial office.

At least two candidates who appeared on the filing list Monday informally announced recently.

Retired physician Matthew Hayes, an independent candidate with an affordability and anti-war platform, joins a crowded race to represent Eastern Washington in Congress. He made a public appearance on the sidelines of Bloomsday on Sunday. He will face at least eight other contenders for the seat, including incumbent Congressman Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane.

Accountant Dale Whitaker announced Sunday that he will run for Spokane County auditor, a position that among other responsibilities oversees elections in the county.

Whitaker is the previous executive director of We Believe, We Vote, a Spokane-based conservative organization that surveys political candidates about their opinions on social issues such as same-sex marriage, abortion and religion. He owns and operates his own accounting firm called Mass Tax. The Spokane resident is a British immigrant who moved to the United States in 2008 and became a citizen in 2015.

He ran unsuccessfully for Washington secretary of state in 2024, another role with responsibilities including oversight of elections across the state.

He will face Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart, who announced his candidacy last May and has gained the endorsement of outgoing incumbent Vicky Dalton, a Democrat, as well as Baumgartner, for whom Cathcart previously worked as an aide while Baumgartner was a state legislator. Both Whitaker and Cathcart have registered as Republicans.

Here are candidates for Spokane County offices and legislative and congressional offices in districts that include Spokane County who filed to run for office as of 5 p.m. Monday. Filing continues through Friday.

Congress, 5th District: Democrats Carmela Conroy and David Womack; independents Matthew Hayes, Nate Powell and Ann Marie Danimus; and incumbent Republican Michael Baumgartner.

Spokane County commissioner, 4th District: Republican Suzanne Schmidt.

Spokane County assessor: incumbent Republican Tom Konis.

Spokane County auditor: Republicans Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart.

Spokane County clerk: Republican Dave Lucas.

Spokane County prosecutor: incumbent Republican Preston McCollam.

Spokane County sheriff: incumbent Republican John F. Nowels.

Spokane County treasurer: incumbent Republican Mike Volz.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 1: incumbent Patrick T. Johnson.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 2: Deanna Kathleen Crull.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 4: Nicholas Ulrich, Michael R Addams.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 8: Incumbent Richard M. Leland.

State House, District 3, Position 2: Democrat Pam Kohlmeier.

State House, District 4, Position 1: Republican Hillary Q. Pham.

State House, District 4, Position 2: incumbent Republican Rob Chase.

State Senate, District 6: incumbent Republican Jeff Holy.

State House, District 6, Position 1: Republican Isaiah Paine.

State House, District 6, Position 2: Republican Jonathan Bingle.

State House, District 7, Position 1: incumbent Republican Andrew Engell.

State House, District 7, Position 2: incumbent Republican Hunter Abell.

State House, District 9, Position 1: incumbent Republican Mary Dye.

State House, District 9, Position 2: incumbent Republican Joe Schmick.