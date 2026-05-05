Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John J. Ganley and Carolyn M. Larson, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Daren G. McGrath and Leanne E. Nixon, both of Spokane.

Glen O. Smith, of Medical Lake, and Lizabeth N. Hotchkiss, of Cheney.

Austin G. Hattenburg, of Spokane, and Raimee A. Bouvette, of Deer Park.

Nicholas A. Gunn and Annika R. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Keith R. Lalonde and Cheryl L. Cooper, both of Monroe, Wash.

Jacob D. Roberts and Noelle H. Parr, both of Spokane.

Cole Schwartz and Kathryn L. Focher, both of Chelan.

Bokkoj R. Aneo and Tabita Rakin, both of Spokane.

Cooper R. Medaris, of Spokane Valley, and Alexandra E. Lacasella, of Colbert.

Quinn L. Christensen and Jocelyn D. Herbel, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Rasmussen and Ashley R. Knighten, both of Elk.

Trent R. Sims and Sydney L. Williams, both of Mead.

Cory W. Cedar and Krystal L. Gutierrez, both of Spokane.

James R. Randall and Kori S. Cynkus, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Wilson and Lakkana Albertson, both of Loon Lake.

Samuel T. Bliven and Elly A. McMillian, both of Medical Lake.

Robert G. Walsh and Catherine A. Gordon, both of Post Falls.

Dylan P. Mitchell, of Spokane Valley, and Aubrianna D. Hockett, of Spokane.

Joshua D. Alderman and Kelsie R. Axelson, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Speck Property Management v. Garrett Grimm, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Ishimayel Fidel, restitution of premises.

Summit Ridge LLC v. Janice Lawrence, restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Ashley Green, et al., restitution of premises.

David G. Kirkingburg v. Mallory D. McNeely, restitution of premises.

Maureen Weber v. John K. Shuster, M.D., Providence Health and Services, Providence Health and Services-Washington and Northwest Orthopedic Specialists, PS, complaint for damages.

Jimmii Pham and Natalie Nguyen v. Van Cao, Trang T. Le and Valentino LLC, complaint.

Katherine Reed, Kevin Reed, J. Reed, C. Reed, G. Reed and J. Reed v. Barbara Morello, complaint.

Horizon Medical Institute LLC v. Stuart Advertising LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bullard, Devine D. and Stephanie

Wilson, Emily R. and Jacob A.

McPherson, Chandra D. and Raymond D.

Young, Amy N. and Howard C.

Kim, Hanh N. and Jason L.

Evola, Nicholas J. and Jenny M.

Allison, Harry L. and Rebecca A.

Yesland, Christopher P. and Denise R.

Wagner, Mariah D. and Joshua E.

Yake, Julie and Michele

Glover, Libby E. and Rosios, Carlo

Cole, Grady J. and Jobe, Cuba R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

William J. Deparcq, 23; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Silas A. Morrow, 24; three months in jail, after being found guilty of residential burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Jessica A. Downing, 46; 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jeffrey B. Hanson, 58; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, 24 months of probation, discharging firearms.

Mancy S. River, 27; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Brendan W. C. Siver, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 80 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, two counts of reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Gessi K. Duvall, 38; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jeremy J. Wood, 50; 84 days in jail with credit given for 84 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.