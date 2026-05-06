Filing week: Two candidates file for Spokane County Clerk, incumbent retiring

The Spokane County Clerk’s Office was more than a little outdated when Tim Fitzgerald was appointed to head the office in 2014.

Payments had to be done by cashier’s check, money order or cold, hard cash, staff had to manually upload documents, residents couldn’t file electronically, and the court computer system was decades old. When domestic violence victims filed for a protection order, it could take the entire day before that order would show up in police databases.

All of that changed during Fitzgerald’s time in office. Now, as he prepares later this year to step out the door of the second-busiest office in county government for the last time – at least as clerk – he believes he’s leaving the office on par with anywhere else in the country.

As of Wednesday evening, two candidates have filed to replace him: Dave Lucas, a Republican retired Marine lieutenant colonel who previously ran unsuccessfully for state Legislature in 2020 and 2018, and Elliot Robison, a Democrat who currently works as a business intelligence analyst for CHAS Health.

The county clerk’s office is responsible for maintaining Superior Court records, managing legal documents, issuing warrants and handling financial transactions for eight case types, as well as juvenile court.

Asked what he hopes for in a successor, Fitzgerald, a Republican himself, focused on the staff he’s leaving behind.

“I want them to continue the workplace climate I’ve created here,” Fitzgerald said. “People enjoy working in the clerk’s office, and I want them to care of these people – this is a hardworking, public service-oriented staff.”

And while Fitzgerald is leaving confident that his office has entered the modern era, he noted technology continues to evolve, and hoped the office would not fall behind again.

The candidates

Here are candidates for Spokane County offices and legislative and congressional offices in districts that include Spokane County who filed to run for office as of 5 p.m. Monday. Filing continues through Friday.

Congress, 5th District: Democrats Carmela Conroy, Bajun Mavalwalla and David Womack; independents Matthew Hayes, Nate Powell and Ann Marie Danimus; and incumbent Republican Michael Baumgartner.

Spokane County commissioner, 2nd District: Democrat Amber Waldref.

Spokane County commissioner, 4th District: Republican Suzanne Schmidt.

Spokane County assessor: incumbent Republican Tom Konis.

Spokane County auditor: Republicans Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart, and Democrat Callie Gee.

Spokane County clerk: Republican Dave Lucas and Democrat Elliot Robison.

Spokane County prosecutor: incumbent Republican Preston McCollam and Independent Danny Tarkenton.

Spokane County sheriff: incumbent Republican John F. Nowels.

Spokane County treasurer: incumbent Republican Mike Volz.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 1: Incumbent Patrick T. Johnson.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 2: Deanna Kathleen Crull and Mike Valerien.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 3: incumbent Jenny Zappone

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 4: Nicholas Ulrich and Michael R. Addams.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 5: incumbent Jennifer Fassbender.

Spokane County District Court Judge No. 8: incumbent Richard M. Leland.

State House, District 3, Position 2: Democratic candidates Pam Kohlmeier, Luc Jasmin III and Donovan Arnold DeLeon.

State House, District 4, Position 1: Republicans Hillary Q. Pham and George Wagner.

State House, District 4, Position 2: incumbent Republican Rob Chase.

State Senate, District 6: incumbent Republican Jeff Holy.

State House, District 6, Position 1: Republicans Isaiah Paine, Suenn Davis and Alan Nolan, and Democrats Julia Payne and Michaela Kelso.

State House, District 6, Position 2: Republican Jonathan Bingle.

State Senate, District 7: Republican incumbent Shelly Short, Republicans Brandon Ray Medina and David Swoap, and independent Ronald McCoy.

State House, District 7, Position 1: incumbent Republican Andrew Engell.

State House, District 7, Position 2: incumbent Republican Hunter Abell.

State House, District 9, Position 1: incumbent Republican Mary Dye.

State House, District 9, Position 2: incumbent Republican Joe Schmick.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct county prosecutor candidate Danny Tarkenton’s party registration. Tarkenton is running as an Independent.