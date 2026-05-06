Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bradley W. Babcock Buys, of Coeur d’Alene, and Olivia M. Shepard, of Spokane.

Jesse J. Case and Liesel E. Winkler Johnson, of Spokane.

Ryan D. A. Ovnicek and Madison K. Cagle, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeffrey M. Buening and Thea E. Weiand, both of Cheney.

Matthew A. Meehan, and Olivia R. Connely, of Colbert.

Jose A. Murguia and Danielle J. Wood, both of Liberty Lake.

Ethan S. Parker and Savanna J. Kerr, both of Spokane.

Tyler L. Bailey and Alivia D. Stenson, both of Spokane Valley.

Moti L. Winn and Kelly L. Barton, both of Spokane.

Brayden K. Santamaria, of Hayden Lake, and Xiamara M. Tueth, of Spokane Valley.

Grant N. Vanhalderen and Briana M. Hall, both of Spokane.

Jeromy W. Fouts and Kellie A. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Summit Technology Inc. v. Mountain States Electrical Contractors Inc., complaint for damages.

Sarah Falstad v. Thompson DMD PLLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Allbee, Christopher A. and Kimberly A.

Drees, Jaime K. and Daniel E.

Davey, Krystal D. and Brett M.

Ramirez, Joel C. and Destiny K.

Czerwonka, Travis J. and Shasta D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Cody M. Low, 24; $2,587.32 restitution, nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Dupree L. Meadows, 57; 281 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Keisyn D. Claunch, 25; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Anthony L. Hampton, 57; 378 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and four counts of second-degree child rape.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Salomon Lopez Millan, 28; $15 restitution, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kayley D. Agnew, 30; 21 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Leticia A. Bennett, 24; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Timothy S. Brillon, 58; one day in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler J. Campbell, 44; 31 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Joshua W. Hager, 28; $500 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Brian S. Kazemba, 41; $500 fine, one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Joshua T. Moses, 34; eight days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

John D. Proctor, 40; one day in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Casey E. Record, 41; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Travis M. Smith, 43; 77 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kayla M. Tappen, 32; 10 days in jail, reckless driving.

Shan Thayer, 54; $845 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Olivia M. Wagner, 32; 16 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing access to public access, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized camping on public property.

Ambrose M. Young, 44; 18 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Brianna L. Fritz, 48; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Christopher J. Mora, 40; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

James E. Ballou, 61; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Terry A. Baumgartner, 57; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Emily R. Bell, 49; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas K. Fleury, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Matthew J. Pentecost, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Talon S. Ross, 32; 12 months of probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Warren R. Staves, 55; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, possession of a controlled substance.