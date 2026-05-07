Updated Thu., May 7, 2026 at 6:09 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Gregory A. Riehl and Lorna E. Winward, both of Chattaroy.

Kevin Mendez and Bonnie C. Bailey, both of Spokane.

Taylor J. Vankooten, of Cheney, and Abigail D. Lunz, of Anacortes.

Noah W. Birch and Maria G. Gutierrez, both of Spokane Valley.

Kerry E. Koenig and Ann W. Gitau, both of Spokane.

Richard Bujen and Margaret Laeo, both of Spokane.

Clayton A. McKay and Paige M. A. Dobbs, both of Spokane.

Lars E. Neuenschwander, of Iowa City, Iowa, and Kaitlin L. Pankratz, of Verona, Wis.

Joshua J. M. McRitchie and Kate L. Sieur, both of Spokane.

Joshua C. McCain and Tianna L. McCain, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Barbara Bentley, restitution of premises.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans v. Carolyn M. Moldrem, Sheryl D. Durgan and C.K., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Molchak, Aaron D. and Anastasia L.

Nelson, Denise R. and Randy S.

Savitz, Terri L. and Kyle S. J.

Holm, Tim D. and Amanda L.

Stout, Amanda M. and Timothy L.

Ramirez, Avelina G. and Urieta Quinto, Jeremias

Tupikov, Svetlana P. and Pavel I.

Bowolick, Brandon J. and Wodarski, Christina S.

Dodd, Blair N. and Holmquist, Earl W.

Greer, Brooke M. and Jesse P.

Wlokonon, Senou D. and Kibamba, Aziza

Cohen, Aaron and Myers, Kaylyn

Peterson, Brad R. and Robin R.

Lee, Gemin and Herrin, Brian

Glesin, Janessa and Michael

Goss, Valerie and David

Lemmond, Leonard M. and Kelli A.

Grimm, Ciara K. and Ashden B.

Spitzer, Judith and Rinker, Robert

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Charles E. Pearson, Jr., 39; 73 days in jail with credit given for 73 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Eric R. Perry, 30; $2,791.98 restitution, 77 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and 11 counts of firearm theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Shane E. Melton, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Edward T. Fain, 45; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rick A. Bausman, 33; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and possession of vehicle theft tools.

Randall K. Bosch, 61; 30 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Carrie M. Leslie, 50; 49 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Glen A. Maddox, 58; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Lucas C. McCoy, 21; one day in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Mellisa L. Miller, 46; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Justin R. Mukomela, 31; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Linda R. Nelson, 42; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and making a false statement to a public servant.

Eric N. Olson, 43; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jamie A. Ward, 56; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

David B. Perringer, 45; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, third-degree theft.

Melissa D. Piapot, 50; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Colby J. Potts, 29; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William G. Weiss, 22; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Seth C. Morrow, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nathan R. Love, 47; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ethan A. Newman, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James W. Larson, 37; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, third-degree theft.

Coree L. Martin, 32; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Carol A. Miller, 75; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kyle E. Moore, 34; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Peter P. Novosad, 43; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Genadine L. Hoyt, 61; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Chase B. Holley, 36; 45 days in jail with credit given for five days served, second-degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and displaying a weapon.

Kenneth C. Lightfoot, 23; 90 days in jail with credit given for two days served, reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kiana D. Chosa, 33; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 25 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, harassment.

William Richmond, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.