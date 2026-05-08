Gonzaga commit Isiah Harwell withdraws from NBA Draft before G League Camp | Notebook

Isiah Harwell is forgoing the opportunity to participate in this week’s G League Elite Camp and electing to focus on the next stage of his college basketball career.

Harwell, the Houston transfer who announced a commitment to Gonzaga nearly a month ago, is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and won’t compete in the G League Elite Camp scrimmages set to take place in Chicago according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

The guard’s decision comes more than two weeks before the May 27 deadline for college players to withdraw their name from the draft. International prospects who’ve declared for the draft – a group of players that includes fellow Gonzaga guard commit Jack Kayil – have until June 13 to withdraw.

Harwell wasn’t widely considered to be an NBA prospect coming off a freshman season at Houston that saw him average 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game but still put his name in the Draft, presumably as a way to gain feedback from NBA evaluators.

The Houston transfer also received an invitation to the G League Elite Camp taking place this weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Harwell and former Saint Mary’s standout Paulius Murauskas, who’s joining ex-Gaels coach Randy Bennett at Arizona State next season, were two of four players to pull out of the event on Friday, according to Givony.

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike is still scheduled to participate at the camp in Chicago and will look to showcase his skills in scrimmages taking place Saturday and Sunday.

The All-American forward and West Coast Conference Player of the Year will compete on a team with NC State’s Quadir Copeland, Oostende’s (Belgium) Noam Yaacov, Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell, North Carolina’s Seth Trimble, UC Santa Barbara’s Aidan Mahaney, SE Melbourne’s (Australia) Malique Lewis, Liberty’s Zach Cleveland, Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn, Missouri’s Mark Mitchell Jr. and BYU’s Keba Keita.

A former top-20 high school prospect at Wasatch Academy, Harwell became the first of two Big 12 transfers to announce a commitment to Gonzaga in recent weeks. Arizona State center Massamba Diop, consider one of the top two or three big men available in the transfer portal, recently followed suit by choosing the Zags over Big East champion St. John’s.

Funches nabs camp invite

Future Gonzaga center Sam Funches will be among the 35 players competing for one of 12 spots on the U-18 Team USA roster that will compete at the 2026 FIFA Men’s AmeriCup competition from June 1-7 in Leon, Mexico.

The four-star center from Madison, Mississippi, will travel to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the training camp that will begin on May 21.

Dayton’s Anthony Grant will serve as the head coach of the U-18 national team. His staff will include Colgate coach Matt Langel and Alabama coach Nate Oats. Four other “court coaches” will assist during the early phases of training camp: Michigan’s Dusty May, Missouri’s Dennis Gates, Oakland’s Greg Kampe and Liberty’s Ritchie McKay.

Funches, who’s unanimously considered a top-15 center prospect in the recruiting class of 2026, will join Gonzaga’s roster as a freshman next season. The 7-footer came in at No. 99 overall in the final class of 2026 rankings published by On3/Rivals. Fellow Gonzaga signee Luca Foster, a guard/wing, was No. 49 on the same list.

Kayil receives multiple honors

With the European season winding down, postseason awards are beginning to stack up for Kayil, who put together another impressive season playing for hometown club Alba Berlin.

Kayil was named the “Best Young Player” in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga earlier in the week and received the same award Friday from the Basketball Champions League, a competition comprised of top teams from multiple European leagues.

The combo guard doubled up on awards from the Basketball Champions League, being named to the All-Star Second Team. Chris Duarte, the ex-Oregon standout who now plays with former Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie at Unicaja Malaga, was also named to the Second Team.

The 20-year-old Kayil averaged 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes during Bundesliga play this season, shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from the 3-point line. Kayil averaged 11.9 ppg, 4.1 apg and 2.9 rpg in 20.4 mpg during Champions League games, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from the 3-point line.

The guard was invited to the NBA Draft Combine, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to participate next week in Chicago due to conflicts with his professional schedule back home in Germany.