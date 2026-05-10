Dispatch from Wyoming: Why I dodge billionaires, smartphones and artificial intelligence

By Craig Johnson Special to The Spokesman-Review

For 20-some years I’ve been writing about the sheriff of the least-populated county in the scarcely populated state of Wyoming, but only five years have passed for Walt Longmire.

That’s one of my favorite perks as a novelist: my world, my rules.

In many ways my little corner of Wyoming and Sheriff Longmire’s Absaroka County stand apart from the antics ripped from the current headlines. The billionaire influx over in Jackson Hole is a pretty isolated occurrence and really doesn’t have much of an effect on those of us in the rest of the state. I like to keep it that way for Walt and his environs.

When I first started out as a stand-alone author with “The Cold Dish,” Kathryn Court, the president of Viking/Penguin Publishing, took me aside. She told me she really loved the characters and the setting of the book and wondered if I would be interested in pursuing a series of Longmire novels.

“Just how many people do you think I can kill in the least-populated county in Wyoming before it gets ludicrous?”

She smiled back at me, “We trust you’ll find a way around that.”

Then added. “And one more question, why doesn’t Walt carry a cell phone?”

About that time, I was fortunate enough to win a short story contest and one of the benefits was having dinner with the great Tony Hillerman. He was on his 18th novel, and I was laboring over my second, which is generally ceded by most writers as the most difficult to compose in a writing life.

Figuring the opportunity would never come again, I asked him how he went about doing what we did for a living and he said, “At the risk of sounding like a sports analogy, you gotta play ‘em up one at a time and the trick is finding a framework that’ll allow the environs to change, providing you with something different in each novel.”

I thought about that for a long time, finally coming to the conclusion that the most impacting and unpredictable thing that had the largest scale effect on us as westerners had to be the weather.

The high plains in July is nothing at all like it is in January, providing me with four completely different settings for each book, but also providing me with two other advantages – continuity and a natural chronology. It gives me the opportunity to serve up the extremes: Hot Wyoming. Lush Wyoming. Wet Wyoming. Frozen Tundra Wyoming. Readers have seen Walt thirsty in the Red Desert and even losing a piece of his ear to frostbite.

This month I publish my 22nd installment of the Longmire series, a novel, and collection of short stories later this year. I don’t know about you, dear reader, but when I discover a writer whose work I enjoy, especially a series writer, I latch on and read everything they’ve ever written. As a matter of fact, I sometimes get so covetous of their work that I’m annoyed when, in my view, they aren’t producing new material at a rate to my satisfaction or that these fictional characters are having lapses in their stories. What I mean to say is that when there are more than twelve months between installments, what the heck were they doing out there for all that time?

One unexpected benefit of slowing Walt’s aging process is that while I’ve aged 25 years in the last quarter-century, Walt’s only aged five. The sheriff still won’t carry a cell phone or embrace much of modern police technology. My series is the one place you can reliably avoid artificial intelligence.

The only tripping point in my plan was relatively obvious, but in rural Wyoming technology really hasn’t evolved all that much in twenty-five years.

One underlying theme of my books is the limitation of hi-tech when it comes face-to-face with Mother Nature Wyoming style. The reality here is that all these electronic gadgets that keep us in-touch and up-to-date don’t work without reception, and thank goodness there are still places on the planet where they don’t.

Sometimes those limitations become advantages, such as when Walt must rely on his gut and smarts to deal with sophisticated killers, cartels and even human trafficking in “Depth of Winter.”

The Northern Cheyenne Reservation is just to the north of my ranch on the Wyoming-Montana border, and I’ve noticed that their philosophies are quite a bit different from ours. The Native belief is that we should slow down and live our lives from minute to minute, otherwise our very existence is being stolen from us.

I relish every minute I spend away from a computer or cell phone, and the belief that slowing down and being in the moment dovetails well with Sheriff Longmire’s ability to notice things other people don’t.

Now the only problem is that at some point I’m going to be older than Walt, and I’m not so sure how I feel about that.

Fortunately I’ve still got some time to figure that out.