Updated Tue., May 12, 2026 at 5:05 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph R. Covington and Ariel S. McSpadden, both of Spokane.

Tyler T. Conley and Leah E. Holthaus, both of Spokane.

Jesse H. Fields and Ella M. R. Clark, both of Spokane.

Samuel L. Bloom and Susanna K. Sovde, both of Spokane.

Jason D. Willman and Erin M. McAnulty, both of Sandpoint.

Charles S. Powell and Christine M. Stensland, both of Otis Orchards.

Nicholas G. Osborne and Rebecca L. Harper, both of Spokane.

Cord C. Brammer and Kristal H. Potter, both of Cheney.

Nina R. Parrish and Madelynne M. Sherwood, both of Spokane.

Noah M. Barnes and Maddison J. Pitts, both of Spokane Valley.

Henry J. Forman and Lillian R. Turley, both of Spokane.

Charles D. Oja, of Mica, and Cheyenne L. Groat, of Veradale.

David S. Ulyanchuk, of Spokane Valley, and Evelina A. Kopets, of Valleyford.

Nathaniel A. Taylor and Abigail E. Kriger, both of Spokane.

Jordan W. Scott, of Chewelah, and Nina M. Felix, of Clayton, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Badger Lake Estates LLC v. Dawn Steel, restitution of premises.

Stoneridge Apartments LLC v. Margaret Bower, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Colleen Jones, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Samantha Z. Miller, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Matias R. Keller, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Elizabeth A. McKenzie, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Nikki L. Brayman, money claimed owed.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Caleb Frye, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Jeremy M. Bausch and Mary J. Bausch v. County of Spokane, Kyle Leavenworth, Nathan Booth and Alex Velikodnyy, complaint for damages.

Elisa Belangie v. Wal-Mart Store Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Avery, Logan C. and Ashton T.

Orion, Mikayla R. and Ben David

Ryder, Robert H. and Gary, Lisa M.

Straub, Alex J. and Smith, Hannah A.

Branch Schut, Cicily P. and Schut, Michael C.

McDonald, Shawna R. and Michael D.

Croson, Chrissandra L. and Holm, Kaleb E.

Heinzman, Alisha N. and Gillespie, Joseph M.

Schmidt, Brian A. and Dena

Yaw, Kevin and Brooks-Yaw, Angela

Rudnick, Shawn A. and Amy

Erks, Brittany and Ryan M.

Custis, Jill and Anthony

Roderick, Darlinda and Hunt, Rodrick

Clark, Renee and Matthew D.

Frost, Rylie and Pope, Carl

Legal separations granted

Daniels, Josh A. D. and Alicia

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Hunter M. Burrus, 22; $15 restitution, 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of order violation and second-degree escape.

Jonathan G. Fairfax, 38; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Arthur L. Chambers, 41; $15 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Ginno D. Gross, 27; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

Jeffrey E. Baumann, 37; $10,129.61 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Raymond W. Finley, 21; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Robert S. Agli, 48; $523.68 restitution, 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jonathan M. Hovland, 23; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua J. Arkinson, 42; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dylan D. Bryant, 29; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Sara L. Cramer, 42; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Craig A. Dai, 56; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jesse L. R. Dixon, 30; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jason J. Gonzales, 59; 10 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Patrick H. Hawkins, 20; 14 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

John D. Humbird, 57; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jeremiah J. Jones, 45; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

David J. Keller, 56; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Kelly N. Kowalski, 44; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jhamarion T. L. Mance, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Taylor D. McLucas, 36; 18 days in jail, making a false statement.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Anthony D. Pennella, 37; five days in jail converted to four days of work crew, third-degree false reporting.

Jason A. Poggensee, 45; two days in jail converted to one day of community service, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Patrick W. Seidler, 61; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Damon H. Simmons, 35; 13 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Tucker D. Watts, 25; one day in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Bret L. Winter, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Shaun D. Perin, 59; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Diane L. Tidwell, 40; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Douglass M. Edens, 67; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeffrey E. Furey, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Travis L. Yarbrough, 37; 15 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Roxane G. H. Robinson, 57; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Teresa M. Pillivant, 41; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jeremy J. Havner, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Ethan S. L. Howe, 18; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shane T. Geiger, 46; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Escarlet A. Lopez Pimentel, 20; 24 months, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.