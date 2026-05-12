Former Gonzaga teammates react to death of Brandon Clarke: ‘An honor to share the court with you’

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke (15) leaps as Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Killian Tillie (33) blocks Florida State Seminoles guard Trent Forrest's (3) shot during the second half of a 2019 NCAA basketball regional semifinal basketball game on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Gonzaga won the game 72-58. Clarke died on Monday at the age of 29. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

“One of the greatest Zags.”

It’s how more than one teammate characterized Brandon Clarke after news of the NBA forward’s death spread on the internet and social media Tuesday morning.

Before embarking on a seven-year NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies, Clarke was a highlight machine at Gonzaga, where he left a trail of single-season school records – field goal percentage, blocked shots, offensive rebounds – while guiding Mark Few’s program to the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

A number of Clarke’s former Gonzaga teammates and others associated with the program paid tribute to the late forward with heartfelt messages on social media Tuesday.

Former Gonzaga and Memphis Grizzlies teammate Killian Tillie: “Rest in peace BC. You will be missed brother I love you… One of the greatest Zags and Grizzlies, it was an honor to share the court with you.”

Former Gonzaga teammate and current Atlanta Hawks guard Corey Kispert: “RIP. You’ll be missed BC.”

Current Gonzaga assistant Jorge Sanz: “Rest in Peace, BC”

Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton: “Incredible Zag and person. This one hurts.”

Former Gonzaga teammate Joel Ayayi: “Rest in peace BC”

Former Washington State guard and Memphis Grizzlies teammate Jaylen Wells: “Everything he’s went through in the time I’ve been in Memphis he still came in with a smile on his face and was a light in the locker room, truly an inspiring person. Memphis won’t be the same without you. RIP BC.”

Former Gonzaga forward Anton Watson: “Rest easy BC”

Former Gonzaga teammate Geno Crandall: “Nah, tip-dunk off the missed alley oop is still one of the craziest things I’ve seen. Rest well brother.”

Former Gonzaga guard Rem Bakamus: “Zag for life. RIP BC”

Former Gonzaga teammate Matthew Lang: “RIP brother”

Former Gonzaga teammate Jack Beach: “RIP BC. One of the greatest Zags and people ever. You will be missed.”

Current Gonzaga strength and conditioning coach Travis Knight: “This guy was one of the best stories. Humble, gentle spirit. Wanted to do whatever the team needed. Full of life and unlimited potential. Thought he would get a long lifetime and instead, I pray he simply got to have a full one. I miss him and I know he was felt by everyone who knew him. Truly a gift. Rest easy my man.”