The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Seattle U at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Colorado at Pitt. or Washington at Cincinnati MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston SEAM

12:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Athletics MLB

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas Prime Video

7 p.m.: New York at Portland Prime Video

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT / truTV

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim TNT / truTV

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Championship (first round) ESPN

Noon: LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change