On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Seattle U at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Colorado at Pitt. or Washington at Cincinnati MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston SEAM
12:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Athletics MLB
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas Prime Video
7 p.m.: New York at Portland Prime Video
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo TNT / truTV
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim TNT / truTV
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Championship (first round) ESPN
Noon: LPGA: Kroger Queen City Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change