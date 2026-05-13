Updated Wed., May 13, 2026 at 5:36 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob T. Mason and Madeline A. Pedersen, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin P. Ghigleri, of Spokane Valley, and Glynne M. Saelid, of Liberty Lake.

Michael A. Nelson and Madisan N. Bryant, both of Spokane.

Christopher T. Miller and Kiera M. Creamer, both of Spokane.

Randy S. Lawhead and Majesta K. Freer, both of Airway Heights.

Huntter P. Niles and Chantell D. Kensey, both of Spokane.

Cameron D. Chrysler and Christine N. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Jay W. Helm and Anna E. McKinney, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey S. Saunders and Teanna L. Hulse, both of Cheney.

Jackson W. Babb and Skyler N. Brown, both of Spokane.

Lewis P. Witte and Kensington P. Nulf, both of Albuquerque.

David M. Best and Olivia R. Brookshire, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan W. Wood and Alexis C. Wood, both of Ritzville.

Kristan M. Otlewski and Courtney J. Rogowski, both of Spokane.

Devin J. Downes and Vi T. Phan, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Tonalia Bohnas, restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Demetrise Farmer, restitution of premises.

R&R Real Estate Investments v. Ross A. Morris, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Curtis J. Groves, restitution of premises.

Beau Rivage 115 LLC v. Veronica Parker, restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Trenity Krieps, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Claudia D. King, restitution of premises.

Regal Properties LLC v. Tina Bond, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Angeline Samuels, et al., restitution of premises.

JSM Ventures LLC v. Blane Henderickson, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Denny Garivo, restitution of premises.

Tatum J. Getchell v. Craig J. Nichols and Shamrock Paving Inc., complaint for damages.

Richard Wagner v. James Klins, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sindledecker, Amy E. and Thomas W.

Robison, Desirea D. and McGlynn, Damien T.

Ruggiere, Ashley J. and Michael C.

Creswell, Maggie R. and Wilson, Joseph D.

Parker, Thomas F. and Anna M.

Del Pizzo, Makenzie N. and Hutchinson, Danniel S., Jr.

Hodges, Meriah A. and Benjamin J.

Wickering, Jennifer L. and Allen J.

McLean, Audrey G. and Harry A., Jr.

Astleford, James and Laura

Zarbok, Christy A. and David W.

Gimigliano, Amy and James

Bennett, Jeanine M. and Swan, Bradley D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jon M. Mendivil, 23; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree malicious mischief.

Alecia M. Joe, 35; two days in jail, after being found guilty of forgery and second-degree identity theft.

Gibson Riklon, 32; 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sarah A. Caldwell-Green, 36; three days in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Michael R. Verhaag, 35; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Sean M. Alsup, 38; 116 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree child molestation and first-degree viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Welles W. T. Au, 60; 41 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon Christofferson, 34; 13 days in jail, harassment.

Domingo F. Cruz, 26; 315 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Clifton A. Harris, 39; 11 days in jail, harassment.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lindsay D. Sanders, 41; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.